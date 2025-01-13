Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Drug Discovery Market Size To Reach USD 15.50 Billion By 2032 At A CAGR Of 29.89% - SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI in Drug Discovery is experiencing substantial expansion, boosted by AI-powered innovations in drug optimization, repurposing, and preclinical testing. Pune, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to SNS Insider, The Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.50 billion by 2032, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 29.89% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.” Ai In Drug Discovery Market Analysis The AI in drug discovery market has shown immense promise as it accelerates drug development through data-driven decision-making and high-throughput screening techniques. As AI technologies like machine learning, deep learning, and neural networks evolve, they are increasingly used for drug optimization, repurposing, preclinical testing, and clinical trial design. The application of AI is reducing the time and cost associated with traditional drug discovery methods. AI is particularly beneficial in predicting molecule behavior, identifying therapeutic targets, and optimizing the drug discovery pipeline. Increased adoption of AI-based tools by pharmaceutical companies, along with favorable government support and investments, is enhancing the demand for AI-driven drug discovery solutions. Several AI technology providers and drug discovery startups are entering the market, offering cutting-edge software and solutions. The rapid development of AI tools aimed at improving clinical and preclinical outcomes in the pharmaceutical sector is fuelling the growth of the market.

AI in Drug Discovery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.48 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 15.50 billion CAGR CAGR of 29.89% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers AI's Role in Accelerating Timelines, Reducing Costs, and Advancing Precision Medicine

Segmentation Highlights

By Application:

In 2023, drug optimization and repurposing accounted for a 40% share of the AI in drug discovery market. This dominance is attributed to the increasing emphasis on accelerating drug development and addressing urgent healthcare needs. AI models enable the identification of new uses for existing drugs, allowing for faster treatments and reducing development time and costs. AI-driven platforms such as BenevolentAI have been instrumental in repurposing Baricitinib for the treatment of COVID-19, highlighting the application's potential in emergency medical situations. This efficiency in reusing approved drugs is a key factor driving the demand for drug optimization and repurposing.

The preclinical testing segment is expected to see the fastest growth. AI's ability to predict toxicity, side effects, and efficacy early in the drug discovery process is transforming preclinical testing. AI models are being used to optimize animal testing by predicting the outcomes of drug interactions, leading to more accurate evaluations and less reliance on animal testing.

By Therapeutic Area:

In 2023, oncology dominated the AI in drug discovery market with a significant 45% share. The complexity of cancer treatment, combined with the growing global burden of cancer cases, has led to increased investment in AI for drug discovery in oncology. AI-driven platforms like Tempus integrate genomic data to personalize treatment plans and identify new therapeutic targets. AI also aids in optimizing clinical trials, making oncology a key therapeutic area for AI innovation. As cancer treatment continues to evolve, AI's role in drug discovery for oncology remains pivotal.

Neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, represent the fastest-growing segment in AI-driven drug discovery. The increasing prevalence of these conditions has heightened the demand for more targeted treatments. AI's ability to analyze complex neurological data helps identify biomarkers and predict the efficacy of potential drug candidates.

AI in Drug Discovery Market Key Segmentation:

By Application



Drug optimization and repurposing

Preclinical testing Others

By Therapeutic Area



Oncology

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Disease

Metabolic Diseases

Infectious Disease Others

Recent Developments



January 2025: AMD invested USD 20 million in Absci Corp., an AI-driven drug discovery company. AMD will collaborate with Absci to support its research initiatives in AI-based drug discovery, enhancing Absci's capabilities in generating novel therapeutics.

January 2025: CPI has teamed up with Bausch + Lomb to utilize its AI and machine learning capabilities in the discovery of new treatments for eye diseases. This collaboration aims to accelerate drug discovery processes and improve treatment options for eye health. January 2025: Adnexus Biotechnologies has introduced Trapicolast, an AI-powered antimalarial drug developed using its Sutra platform. This groundbreaking drug targets dual mechanisms in the Plasmodium parasite and represents a significant leap in AI-driven drug discovery for infectious diseases.

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the AI in drug discovery market due to the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies, AI technology providers, and research institutions. The U.S. is a major contributor to this growth, with extensive funding for AI research and the integration of AI technologies in the pharmaceutical industry.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rising healthcare investments, government support for AI research, and a growing number of AI startups focused on drug discovery, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and India.

Statistical Insights



Over 19.3 million new cancer cases were diagnosed globally in 2023, with 9.9 million cancer deaths, highlighting the need for advanced drug discovery technologies.

North America accounted for 45% of the AI-driven drug discovery market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific experiencing the fastest growth at a 35% CAGR.

The U.S. received 60% of global funding for AI-based drug discovery in 2023, amounting to USD 800 million, while Asia-Pacific saw USD 350 million in funding. AI-driven drug discovery has improved clinical trial success rates by 15% in 2023, with oncology trials seeing a 20% increase and neurodegenerative trials showing a 17% boost in success.





