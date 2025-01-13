Brain Cancer Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Brain Cancer companies working in the are Bayer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Brain Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Brain Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Brain Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Brain Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Brain Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Brain Cancer Market Report:

The Brain Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In 2023, the United States held the largest market share for brain cancer among the 7MM.

In the EU4 and the UK, Italy is expected to capture the highest revenue share by 2034, followed by Germany.

The US accounted for the largest share of incident cases, representing over 38% of the total in the 7MM in 2023.

Regarding gender-specific cases, males were more affected, making up approximately 60% of brain cancer cases, while females represented about 40% in the US in 2023.

For grade-specific cases, high-grade brain tumors (Grades III and IV) were more prevalent than low-grade tumors, comprising nearly 70% of the cases in the US.

In December 2024, Kazia Therapeutics' stock fell by 26%, dropping to $2.28, after the FDA suggested it may only consider standard approval for the company's brain cancer treatment, paxalisib, rather than granting accelerated approval. This decline follows a 48% drop in the stock's value this year. Paxalisib, which is intended for glioblastoma treatment, demonstrated significant improvements in overall survival in a July trial, which had previously driven a surge in the company's stock price.

In April 2024, the US FDA granted accelerated approval to Day One Biopharmaceuticals' OJEMDA (tovorafenib) for the treatment of patients aged 6 months and older with certain relapsed or refractory pediatric low-grade glioma.

In April 2024, TME Pharma received Fast Track Designation from the US FDA for NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol), a CXCL12 inhibitor, in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for treating glioblastoma, an aggressive adult brain cancer.

In February 2024, Servier announced that the US FDA had accepted the filing and granted priority review for the New Drug Application (NDA) for vorasidenib. If approved, vorasidenib would be the first targeted therapy for patients with IDH-mutant gliomas, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date set for August 20, 2024.

In 2023, the United States had the highest number of incident cases of primary brain tumors among the 7MM, with approximately 23,000 cases. This number is projected to rise during the forecast period. The data suggests that brain tumors were most prevalent in the 40-64 age group, followed by those aged 65 and older.

Key Brain Cancer Companies: Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, and others

Key Brain Cancer Therapies: AVASTIN (bevacizumab), TEMODAR/TEMODAL, Vorasidenib, Paxalisib, and others

The Brain Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Brain Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Brain Cancer market dynamics.

Brain Cancer Overview

A brain tumor, or intracranial tumor, refers to abnormal growths within the brain, spinal cord, or its protective coverings. These tumors are categorized into two main types: primary and metastatic. Primary brain tumors can be classified as "low grade" or "high grade." Low-grade tumors typically grow slowly but may eventually become high-grade, which tend to grow more rapidly. Secondary brain tumors, or brain metastases, are more common than primary tumors in adults. Most brain tumors are not diagnosed until symptoms appear. Typically, diagnosis begins with a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan. If a tumor is detected, a biopsy or surgery is performed to identify the tumor type by analyzing a tissue sample. Blood tests may also help diagnose specific types of brain tumors, such as those in the pituitary gland, pineal region, or from germ cells. Advanced imaging techniques, such as computed tomography (CT) and MRI, are used to locate the tumor. Additional MRI sequences may assist surgeons in planning the removal, taking into account the location of vital brain structures. Intraoperative MRI is also used during surgery to guide biopsies and tumor excision.

Treatment options for brain tumors include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and targeted therapy, with the choice depending on factors like tumor size, type, grade, and location, as well as whether it has spread, the potential side effects, and the patient's overall health. For low-grade tumors, surgery alone may be sufficient, especially if the tumor is fully removable. If tumor remnants remain post-surgery, radiation and chemotherapy may follow. For high-grade tumors, the typical treatment sequence includes surgery, followed by radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

Get a Free sample for the Brain Cancer Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Brain Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Brain Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Brain Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Brain Cancer in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Brain Cancer in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Brain Cancer by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Brain Cancer by Location

Diagnosed Prevalence of Brain Cancer by Severity

Brain Cancer Marketed Drugs

AVASTIN (bevacizumab): Genentech

TEMODAR/TEMODAL: Merck

Brain Cancer Emerging Drugs

Vorasidenib: Servier

Paxalisib: Kazia Therapeutics

Brain Cancer Therapies

AVASTIN (bevacizumab), TEMODAR/TEMODAL, Vorasidenib, Paxalisib, and others

Brain Cancer Key Companies

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, and others

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Brain Cancer market share @ Brain Cancer Treatment Landscape

Brain Cancer Market Outlook

Treatment for brain cancer typically involves a combination of therapies, such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or stereotactic radiosurgery, often followed by additional adjuvant treatments like chemotherapy or radiation. Palliative care may include surgery, radiation, and/or chemotherapy. Immunotherapy, a promising and emerging treatment area, aims to stimulate the body's immune system to combat and prevent tumor growth. This approach, often referred to as "vaccine" therapy, involves triggering an immune response specifically targeting the individual tumor. Immunotherapy options may include checkpoint inhibitors and cancer vaccines that use tumor-specific antigens. Ongoing research continues to explore the potential of immunotherapy in the future. Other research avenues include gene therapies and oncolytic virus treatments (using viruses like polio, adeno, or herpes) to control tumor progression. Many companies are actively developing therapies for brain cancer, and with the FDA's approval of OJEMDA, it now competes directly with Novartis' TAFINLAR-MEKINIST combination, which was approved last year for pediatric low-grade gliomas (pLGG) with BRAF V600 mutations. Numerous companies, including Genentech, Daiichi Sankyo, Bristol Myers Squibb, Bayer, Roche, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and others, are advancing clinical trials for brain cancer treatments in late- and mid-stage development, positioning them for significant market opportunities once their products are approved.

Scope of the Brain Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Brain Cancer Companies: Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, and others

Key Brain Cancer Therapies: AVASTIN (bevacizumab), TEMODAR/TEMODAL, Vorasidenib, Paxalisib, and others

Brain Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Brain Cancer current marketed and Brain Cancer emerging therapies

Brain Cancer Market Dynamics: Brain Cancer market drivers and Brain Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Brain Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Brain Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Brain Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Brain Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Brain Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Brain Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Brain Cancer

4. Brain Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Brain Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Brain Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Brain Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Brain Cancer

9. Brain Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Brain Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Brain Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Brain Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Brain Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Brain Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Brain Cancer Market Drivers

16. Brain Cancer Market Barriers

17. Brain Cancer Appendix

18. Brain Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Brain Cancer Pipeline

"Brain Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Brain Cancer market. A detailed picture of the Brain Cancer pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Brain Cancer treatment guidelines.

Brain Cancer Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Brain Cancer Epidemiology Forecast to 2034' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Brain Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Kritika Rehani

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

+1 469-945-7679

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.