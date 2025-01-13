Coushatta Casino Resort Welcomes Gin Blossoms With Special Guest Puddle Of Mudd On Saturday, March 8, 2025 At 8Pm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gin Blossoms and Puddle of Mudd to perform at Coushatta Casino Resort on March 8, 2025

KINDER, LA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Coushatta Casino Resort presents '90s rock bands Gin Blossoms and special guest Puddle of Mudd on Saturday, March 8, 2025. The performance will take place in the Coushatta Entertainment Center. Doors open at 7:00pm and the concert starts at 8:00pm. Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster and all Ticketmaster outlets.Gin Blossoms is an American alternative rock formed in 1987 in Tempe, Arizona. The band rose to prominence following the 1992 release of their first major label debut album, New Miserable Experience, and the first single released from that album, "Hey Jealousy” became a Top 25 hit and went gold. New Miserable Experience eventually went quadruple platinum and three other charting singles were released from the album including "Allison Road" and "Until I Fall Away". The band's follow-up album, Congratulations I'm Sorry (1996), went platinum including the Grammy nominated "As Long as It Matters" and the top 10 single“Follow You Down”. Gin Blossoms' continue to tour every year and in recent years have shared the stage with Colletive Soul, Barenaked Ladies and Hootie & The Blowfish.Puddle of Mudd has established themselves as a prominent force in the world of rock music. Formed in 1991, the group has sold over seven million albums worldwide and has several chart-topping hits like“Blurry”,“She Hates Me” and“Famous”. Puddle of Mudd is currently in the studio finishing up their next full-length album. With over two decades of rock history behind them, Puddle of Mudd's forthcoming release is a powerful reminder of their staying power and evolution. The airwaves are about to experience a heavy dose of Puddle of Mudd's signature hard-hitting sound once again.Don't miss this unforgettable night of live music with two of the '90s most beloved rock bands!###ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORTCoushatta Casino Resort is located in Kinder, Louisiana on Highway 165 (I-10, exit 44), featuring three hotels and thousands of slots and table games. Call (800) 584-7263 or visit for more information.

