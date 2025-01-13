Health Catalyst Recognized As A Leader In Frost & Sullivan's 2024 US Population Health Management Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT ), a leading provider of data and analytics and services to healthcare organizations, today announced its recognition in the Frost RadarTM: US Population Health Management, 2024 report. In the report, Health Catalyst is recognized as a leader in innovation, cementing its position as a top provider in the competitive population health management (PHM) market.

Frost & Sullivan analysts assessed more than 50 companies in the United States PHM based on their innovation and growth strategies, spotlighting those driving transformative healthcare advancements.

Health Catalyst received recognition as a leader in the industry for its Population Health suite, which provides clients with financial and quality benchmarking tools, administrative support, and advanced analytics to enhance care delivery and outcomes.

The report lauded Health Catalyst's optimization efforts: "Health Catalyst revolutionized how third-party PHM IT initiatives are optimized. It offers custom configuration, a pre-built rules engine, and superior data management capabilities to ensure that every PHM initiative is successful."

"Being recognized in the 2024 Frost RadarTM: US Population Health Management report reflects Health Catalyst's ongoing commitment to addressing healthcare's most pressing challenges through innovation and client-centric solutions," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We are thrilled to contribute to the transition toward value-based care. In line with our multi-decade mission, we are dedicated to equipping healthcare organizations with the tools to facilitate data-informed healthcare improvement, operational efficiency, and ultimately, improved patient outcomes."

The report further highlights Health Catalyst's proactive approach to innovation, addressing pressing industry challenges, and consistently strengthening its portfolio with acquisitions like Carevive and Lumeon. The report noted that these acquisitions enhanced Health Catalyst's capabilities in oncology care management and patient communication, reinforcing Health Catalyst's dedication to meet evolving market demands.

"Health Catalyst, with a balanced focus on growth and innovation, holds a solid position to ensure the success of population health management initiatives through its comprehensive and flexible PHM portfolio that seamlessly accommodates the needs of clients of all sizes with custom configuration, a pre-built rules engine, and superior data management capabilities," said Sagar Mukhekar, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Additionally, Frost & Sullivan analysts commended Health Catalyst's strong commitment to innovation, emphasizing its use of client feedback to keep its solutions closely aligned with industry trends. The company's strategic expansion into underserved segments, including ambulatory practices and smaller healthcare organizations, further solidifies its leadership in the PHM market.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst (Nasdaq: HCAT ) is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services that ignite smarter healthcare, lighting the path to measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvement. More than 1,000 organizations worldwide rely on Health Catalyst's offerings, including our cloud-based technology ecosystem Health Catalyst IgniteTM, AI-enabled data and analytics solutions, and expert services to drive meaningful outcomes across hundreds of millions of patient records. Powered by high-value data, standardized measures and registries, and deep healthcare domain expertise, Ignite helps organizations transform complex information into actionable insights. Backed by a multi-decade mission and a proven track record of delivering billions of dollars in measurable results, Health Catalyst continues to serve as the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement and innovation.

