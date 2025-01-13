Sunlight Solutions Unveils Innovative Updates: Streamlined UI, AI Enhancements, And Global Features

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunlight Solutions is excited to announce a significant update to its insurance platform, introducing a more intelligent AI-powered assistant, an optimized user interface (UI), and expanded global features. These improvements are designed to streamline workflows, improve decision-making, and support seamless operations across diverse markets.“These updates are about empowering our clients with smarter tools, a simpler experience, and the global support they need to succeed” - Didier Lamour, CEO of Sunlight Solutions.

Streamlined User Interface for Improved Efficiency

The update introduces a refined UI focused on enhancing usability and navigation. Features like a timeline view provide users with a clear, organized way to access policy information at a glance, helping to simplify complex tasks. By prioritizing user needs, these updates enable insurance professionals to work more efficiently and with greater confidence.

AI-Powered Assistant Simplifies Workflows

The solution now features an AI-powered assistant designed to support users in various tasks. From automating repetitive processes to delivering real-time insights, the assistant enhances productivity and decision-making. This advanced functionality allows teams to focus on high-value activities while maintaining speed and accuracy in their daily operations.

Strengthened Global Capabilities

Acknowledging the need for robust international support, the update reinforces the platform's regional regulatory standards and provides seamless multilingual functionality. Enhancements to translation tools ensure accuracy and reliability, enabling insurers to serve diverse markets with confidence.

About Sunlight Solutions

Sunlight Solutions is a global leader in digital insurance technology, offering a flexible, open platform that empowers carriers and MGAs to design, launch, and manage tailored insurance products. With a strong presence in the USA and Europe, Sunlight Solutions drives innovation and efficiency, delivering exceptional user experiences throughout the insurance lifecycle.

For more information about this update and how Sunlight Solutions is shaping the future of insurance technology, visit

