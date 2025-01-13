Sernova Announces Voting Results From Its Annual And Special General Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Ontario and BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sernova Corp. (TSX: SVA) (OTCQB: SEOVF) (FSE/XETRA: PSH), a leading regenerative company focused on developing its Cell Pouch bio-hybrid organ as a functional cure for type 1 diabetes, today announced results from its annual and special general meeting of (the“Meeting”) held virtually via live webcast on January 10, 2025. At the Meeting, a total of 74,190,067 common shares were voted, representing 22.8% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date November 12, 2024. The following resolutions were approved at the Meeting: Election of the following six directors:

Director For % "For" Against % "Against" Tanya Lewis 68,614,307 99.6% 298,244 0.4% Bernd Muehlenweg 68,717,307 99.7% 195,244 0.3% David Paterson 68,520,254 99.4% 392,297 0.6% Jonathan Rigby 68,515,054 99.4% 397,497 0.6% Steven Sangha 68,511,254 99.4% 401,297 0.6% Ross Haghighat 68,579,754 99.5% 332,797 0.5%



Appointment of KPMG LLP, as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting



The continuance of the Corporation as a British Columbia corporation to be governed by the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), the adoption of New Articles, and the alteration of the Corporation's authorized share structure to add an unlimited number of Preferred Shares



Increase in the fixed maximum number of common shares of the Corporation to be reserved for issuance upon exercise of stock option grants to 50,000,000 pursuant to the stock option plan

Conditional grant of an aggregate of 5,500,000 Options to officers of the Corporation under the Option Plan.



“The Board of Directors is pleased with the support clearly demonstrated by our shareholders,” said Jonathan Rigby, Sernova's President and CEO.“We believe this is a new era for Sernova that is now reflected in our strengthened management team and Board, as well as our newly released corporate branding and reinvigorated corporate culture. We thank our shareholders for their confident support.”

ABOUT SERNOVA CORP

Sernova Corp. is a clinical-stage company developing regenerative medicine therapeutics combining its Cell Pouch with human donor cells or stem cells to create a bio-hybrid organ. A bio-hybrid organ refers to a medical device designed to be implanted into the human body, where it integrates with existing living tissue to replicate or enhance the function of a natural organ, essentially aiming to restore normal organ function by combining living cells with non-living materials to mimic the properties of the original organ and seamlessly interact with surrounding tissues. This innovative approach aims to deliver a potentially revolutionary treatment for patients with chronic diseases, initially focusing on type 1 diabetes and thyroid disorders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Burke VP, Investor Relations (917) 751-5713 Email: ... Website:

The TSX has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this news release.