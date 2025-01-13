Pointwealth Capital Management Welcomes Glenn Hruska And Expands Assets Under Management To Over $450 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pointwealth Capital Management (Pointwealth), a wealth advisory firm based in Encino, California, and DBA of Golden State Wealth Management, is proud to announce the of Glenn Hruska, an esteemed advisor with 33 years of experience located in Sherman Oaks, CA, along with his extensive of business. This strategic move is expected to add over $200 million in client assets to Pointwealth Capital Management, elevating the firm's total assets under management (AUM) to over $450 million.

Sandra Cho, Founder and President of Pointwealth Capital Management, expressed her excitement about the new addition to the team.“We are thrilled to welcome Glenn Hruska's clients to Pointwealth. Glenn's deep commitment to his clients and his exceptional track record in financial advising align perfectly with our values and mission. Together, we look forward to providing an even greater level of service to his clients.”

Glenn's decision to join Pointwealth is due to his imminent retirement and reflects his desire for his clients to work with a strong, dedicated team that has a client-centric focus. With decades of experience, he brings a reputation for delivering personalized, results-driven financial strategies to his clients. His established book of business, now under the Pointwealth umbrella, further strengthens the firm's position as a trusted financial partner for individuals, families, and businesses in Southern California and beyond.

“Joining Pointwealth Capital Management is a great next step for my clients,” said Glenn.“Sandra and her team have built an exceptional practice, and I am confident in their ability to continue delivering the level of service my clients deserve.”

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Pointwealth Capital Management as it continues to grow and expand its presence in the wealth management industry. With a focus on client-centered service, innovation, and strategic growth, the firm remains committed to helping clients achieve their financial goals.

Current clients are under no obligation to remain with the current advisor or other advisors associated with the acquisition.

About Sandra Cho and Pointwealth Capital Management

Sandra Cho is the Founder and President of Pointwealth Capital Management in Encino, California specializing in comprehensive, generational wealth management. The advisors of Pointwealth Capital Management collectively serve over $240 million in brokerage and advisory assets as of 12/31/2024. With 20 years in the financial services industry, Ms. Cho has previously been named as a Forbes Best-In-State Top Women Wealth Advisor 2024, 2023 & 20221, an AdvisorHub 2024 100 Women Advisors to Watch2, an Investment News Women to Watch 20223, and a Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor 2021 & 20204. Learn more at

About Golden State Wealth Management

Golden State Wealth Management (“GSWM”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, was founded in 2013 and serves over $1.5 billion in assets under management5. GSWM's infrastructure provides an extensive support network, while maintaining business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker/dealer6, Raymond James and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. With offices across the country, the firm is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their clients. Learn more at .

Sandra Cho is a registered representative with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through GSWM an investment adviser registered with the SEC. GSWM and Pointwealth Capital Management are separate entities from LPL Financial. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website ().

1 The Forbes ranking of Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative data, learned through surveys and interviews conducted in-person, by telephone and virtually to evaluate best practices, level of service, investing models and compliance records as well as quantitative data, such as revenue trends and assets under management.

2 AdvisorHub received nominations from 339 firms who were required to have a minimum of seven years' experience, $150m minimum AUM, and a clean regulatory record. Advisors were ranked on the 1) size and makeup of their practice; 2) year-over-year growth; 3) and professionalism. Participation in this ranking is open to any firm or advisor and there are no fees for participation.

3 Investment News will review nominees eligibility for the list based on the following criteria: demonstrated success and leadership in the financial advisory industry the ability or power to effect change in the industry exhibited a willingness to share her expertise with others in the field, including serving as a mentor or role model to other female professionals in the industry and speaking at industry events and giving back to her community through such activities as sitting on boards, volunteering and donating time to help investors.

4 The Forbes ranking of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

5 Source: SEC filing as of March 31, 2024.

6 As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2024, based on total revenue.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jennifer Nahas

CMO, Golden State Wealth Management

...

