COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRISCO, TX, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, (NYSE:CRK) plans to release its fourth quarter 2024 results on February 18, 2025 after the closes and host its quarterly call at 10:00 a.m. CT on February 19, 2025 to discuss the fourth quarter results.

Parties interested in participating in the conference call telephonically will need to register at . Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: .

A replay of the fourth quarter 2024 conference call will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on February 19, 2025. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: .

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at Click on“Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.

