The Royaland Company Ltd. To Deliver A Live Investor Presentation Via The Skyline Signature Series™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend this real-time, interactive presentation at the Skyline Signature SeriesTM Hamilton, Bermuda, and Paris, France, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RoyaLand Company Ltd. (“RoyaLand” or the“Company”) (OTCQB: RLNDF), a Bermuda holding company focused on creating an and offline immersive, fantasy-based royalty-themed game called TheRoyal.Land, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Skyline Signature SeriesTM on Thursday, January 23, 2025. This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. All investors must pre-register .

Event: Skyline Signature SeriesTM Location: Virtual Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM ET Registration:

Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, CEO of The RoyaLand Company Ltd., commented, "We are excited to be presenting at the upcoming Skyline Signature Series webinar. We believe this platform provides our Company with a fantastic opportunity to share the latest developments to The and connect with the investment community. We look forward to showcasing the unique potential of The and how it's poised to revolutionize the gaming industry."

ABOUT THE SKYLINE SIGNATURE SERIESTM

The Skyline Signature Series provides public companies with a convenient and effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live virtual presentations. Our financial community participants are carefully curated and qualified by SCCG. Each individual must register and be individually vetted by SCCG to attend so that presenters are ensured of a high quality, informed, and diverse audience of financial professionals.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC will be compensated by The RoyaLand Company Ltd. for providing investor relations services relating to the Company's securities. Please see the 17(b) Disclaimer and Disclosure Statement here: .

ABOUT SKYLINE CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline delivers strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by effectively communicating their corporate message and competitive advantages. Our team has worked with scores of U.S.-listed public companies worldwide across diverse industries and various market caps. We have experience with shareholder activism and crisis communications and also work with late-stage private companies to help prepare them to enter the public marketplace.

For additional information on Skyline CCG, please visit:



About The RoyaLand Company Ltd.

The RoyaLand Company Ltd. is a Bermuda holding company focused on creating an online and offline immersive, fantasy-based royalty-themed game called The Company is actively focused on developing what it believes to be a novel, interactive and immersive game based on a player-empowered design. This game is expected to feature proprietary digital avatars and provide opportunities to players to earn in-game reward currency, build virtual land, and own their online assets while enhancing all of these features with premium incremental in-game content.

is being developed in collaboration with the Company's founder and CEO Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia -- the grandson of the last King of Italy – as well as seven other royal families and families with legal, hereditary or historically based claims to royal positions in Russia, Albania, France, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, Lesotho, and Mecklenburg, is intended to integrate these families' first-hand historical perspectives to deliver an authentic and unique past-meets-future entertainment experience. The RoyaLand Company Ltd. is a public reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in November 2024 its shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol“RLNDF.” See .

Website:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as“intends,”“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact Information:

For Media and Investor Relations

Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, CEO

The RoyaLand Company Ltd.

Email: ...



Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: ...





