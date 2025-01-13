Fasoo Launches Next-Generation DSPM Solution To Enhance Data Visibility & Governance In Multi-Cloud & Saas Environments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- - Fasoo , the leader in zero trust data security, is proud to announce the launch of Fasoo DSPM (Data Security Posture Management), a comprehensive designed to help organizations gain complete visibility and control over their sensitive and regulated data.

This innovative solution enables businesses to identify all information assets across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, raising data security to the next level and ensuring compliance with stringent data privacy regulations.

“With increasingly complex data landscapes and rising regulatory demands, organizations need a robust solution to manage and secure their sensitive information effectively,” stated Ron Arden, Executive Vice President, CTO, and COO at Fasoo.“Fasoo DSPM delivers clear data visibility, automated and customized policy enforcement, actionable insights, and seamless integration – enabling businesses to safeguard their data and achieve operational efficiency.”

Key features of Fasoo DSPM include:

- Automated Data Discovery: Fasoo DSPM automatically identifies sensitive and classified information across various environments, including on-premises, cloud, and SaaS. It locates sensitive data, who has access to it, and how it has been used.

- Comprehensive Data Flow Visualization: Fasoo DSPM provides a clear understanding and visualization of data lineage across structured and unstructured environments. Through continuous monitoring, the solution enables the detection of unusual or unauthorized activities, facilitating a prompt response to potential security risks.

- Fast and Accurate Risk Assessment: Fasoo DSPM evaluates storage security, prioritizes risks, and analyzes vulnerabilities within the data landscape. By assessing access patterns and data usage, the platform helps identify blind spots, allowing organizations to address high-risk areas swiftly and maintain a strong security posture.

- Simplified Compliance Management: Fasoo DSPM provides clear insights into regulatory adherence at both the repository and data levels. With its customized compliance reports and audit trails, the solution streamlines compliance management to various data protection regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and more.

- Seamless Integration with Existing Security Infrastructure: Designed for compatibility, Fasoo DSPM integrates effortlessly with existing security tools and workflows. This ensures a unified approach to data security without disrupting operational efficiency.

Fasoo DSPM is now available worldwide. For more information, please visit products/fasoo-dspm/ .

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit .

Sonia Awan

Outbloom Public Relations

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.