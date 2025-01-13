'Extremely Dangerous' Fire Weather Threatens Coastal Southern California Los Angeles, Santa Barbara On High Alert

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a stern warning about "extremely dangerous fire weather conditions" across coastal Southern California early this week, with the potential for rapidly spreading wildfires. Simultaneously, the Great Lakes region braces for significant lake-effect snowfall as a surge of Arctic air descends into the Midwest and Northeast.

High fire risk in Southern California

Red Flag Warning is in effect for Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles Counties from Monday night (January 13) through Wednesday morning (January 15). According to the NWS, "wind gusts near 70 mph will be possible," especially in favored coastal and foothill areas. These winds, combined with low humidity and exceptionally dry fuels, create a "high risk for large fires " with the potential for rapid spread.

"Southern California has already experienced several high-profile wildfires in recent days, and conditions are expected to worsen," the NWS cautioned.

The winds, driven by high surface pressures over the Great Basin, are expected to peak at 40-50 mph Monday, intensifying by Tuesday morning (January 14). Residents in the affected areas are urged to remain vigilant and take precautions to prevent fire outbreaks .

Snow squalls and Arctic Air in the Northeast

Meanwhile, another cold front is sweeping through the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast, bringing the season's first significant Arctic blast to many areas. The NWS reports that "high temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below average" across the Upper Midwest and Ohio Valley on Monday, with below-average temperatures reaching the Eastern Seaboard by Tuesday.