Zoomd Expands Global Reach With New Client Partnerships Across Multiple Industries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), a leading marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, proudly announce the onboarding of several prestigious new clients during the last few months, further solidifying its position as a global leader in user and digital marketing solutions.

Zoomd is thrilled to welcome the following companies to its growing portfolio of clients:



Go Henry , owned by Acorns, a leading fintech company focused on kids and youth financial education.

Liverpool , a top 3 retailer in Mexico renowned for its innovative shopping experiences.

Fanatics , one of the world's largest sports merchandise company, catering to millions of sports fans globally.

NBA , a global leader in sports and entertainment, reaching basketball fans across the world.

Urbanic , a global Indian fashion giant bringing contemporary styles to customers worldwide. Lightrix , a global leading image and video editing app developers, empowering creators globally.

"These new partnerships are a testament to Zoomd's robust user-acquisition capabilities and our commitment to delivering unparalleled results for our clients," said Amit Bohensky Chairman of

Zoomd. "We are honoured to gain the trust of these brands and look forward to demonstrating quality results that exceed their expectations. Our mission is to help them achieve and surpass their growth objectives on a global scale."

Zoomd offers a comprehensive mobile first toolbox for user acquisition, combining its UA platform, demand-side platform (DSP), and influencer marketing services. This holistic approach allows Zoomd to deliver staggering results for its clients, driving growth and surpassing expectations. By integrating these capabilities, Zoomd ensures that brands can effectively connect with their target audiences, maximize engagement, and achieve exceptional performance in a highly competitive digital environment.

These partnerships underscore Zoomd's ability to adapt and deliver value across diverse industries, from fintech and retail to sports and entertainment, fashion, and digital media. By continuing to innovate and expand its capabilities, Zoomd remains committed to empowering brands with the tools and insights needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

About Zoomd

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC:

ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since

September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables

Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

DISCLAIMER IN REGARD TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to Zoomd's future outlook, its future ability to successfully continue its growth, its ability to continue to deliver products and services largely unimpacted by the privacy updates undertaken (or will be undertaken in the future) by Google and Apple as well as its ability to continue expanding into new geographies and industries. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates, expectations and projections that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, technological, legal, privacy matters, political and social uncertainties (including the impacts of the military conflicts), the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on Zoomd's business and general economic and business conditions and markets. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

For further information, please contact:

Amit Bohensky

Chairman

Zoomd

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

[email protected]

Logo:

SOURCE Zoomd Technologies Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED