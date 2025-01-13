Germany Races To Contain Foot-And-Mouth Outbreak Amid Export Fears

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: Germany was on Monday taking steps to limit the potential spread of foot-and-mouth disease, as the outbreak of the virus threatened to hit the country's agricultural exports.

South Korea and Mexico had told Berlin they would halt meat imports from Germany while the cases were being contained, a spokesman for Germany's agricultural said.

"We now have to wait and see how this develops in the next few days," spokesman Michael Hauck told reporters at a regular press conference.

The head of the German farmer's union, Joachim Rukwied, said the disease was threatening livestock owners with "considerable" losses.

"Export markets will disappear," if the virus is allowed to spread, Rukwied told the Rheinische Post daily. "Speed and determination count. Everything must be done to contain this outbreak."

Three cases of foot-and-mouth were reported in water buffalo on a farm near Berlin on Friday, the first reported incidence of the virus in Germany since 1988.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral infection that is not dangerous to humans but which affects cattle and other cloven-hoofed animals. Symptoms include fever and blisters in the mouth and near the hoof.

The three infected water buffalo had died and the 11 other animals in the herd had been culled.

A three-kilometre exclusion zone was set up around the farm where the buffalo were kept in the eastern Brandenburg region which surrounds Berlin.

Officials ordered all animals from within the zone that could have contracted the disease to be tested.

No further cases of foot-and-mouth disease had so far been identified, Brandenburg's agriculture minister Hanka Mittelstaedt said.

"As of this morning, the samples currently being evaluated have not shown any further positive findings," Mittelstaedt told regional broadcaster RBB.

- Culling order -A 72-hour ban on the transportation of at-risk livestock and meat products in Brandenburg was set to run out on Monday night.

Whether it would be extended "remains to be seen", Mittelstaedt said.

A further 55 animals fed with hay from the affected farm were set to be culled on Monday as a precaution, RBB said.

While Mexico and South Korea had imposed export restrictions, trade within the European Union's single market was currently still possible for products that "do not come from the restricted zones", ministry spokesman Hauck said.

Over the weekend, Berlin's two zoos remained closed to the public as a precautionary measure.

Similarly, no cattle, pigs, sheep or goats would be allowed at a major agricultural trade fair, set to open in Berlin on Friday.

The restrictions at the "Gruene Woche" (Green Week) show were intended to limit the spread of the disease, the agricultural ministry said on Sunday.

In previous outbreaks in Europe, more than 2,000 animals were culled to control the disease in the UK after an outbreak in 2007, according to the British government.

In 2011, hundreds of animals were culled in Bulgaria after an outbreak there.