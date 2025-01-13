ILHA's INSPIRE Conference Sets New Benchmark For Luxury Hospitality Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Powerhouse speakers explored everything from brand identity to emerging trends, technology, growth, and hotel operations, making the a must-attend event for luxury hospitality professionals who want a comprehensive overview of the industry's future.

Encore , ILHA's preferred AV partner, delivered a spectacular technical production that elevated the conference experience. Their expert team seamlessly managed multiple stages with innovative audiovisual solutions, creating immersive environments that transformed the Fontainebleau Las Vegas venue and kept attendees fully engaged throughout the two-day event.

Key highlights of the conference included:



Expanded speaker lineup featuring industry innovators such as Homi Vazifdar of The Canyon Group and Phil Keb from IHG , offering unique perspectives on luxury hospitality from an owner's standpoint.

Panel on luxury trends, industry disruptors, and innovation, moderated by Jonathan Falik of JF Capital Advisors , with speakers Walter Isenberg (Sage Hospitality ), Keith Space (Fort Hospitality Group ), and Ayesha Molino (Aria Las Vegas & Vdara Hotel & Spa ).

Peter Kressaty (LWHospitality Advisors ) and Ron Pohl (WorldHotels ) explored generational differences and strategies to cater to evolving luxury traveler demographics.

Unparalleled networking opportunities, including exclusive cocktail receptions, that had everyone trading business cards.

Discussions on hyper-personalization and the redefinition of luxury, with a focus on growth, revenue generation, and alternative views of luxury experiences.

Entertainment from NewMoon Entertainment : Monika Limlingan is part of the "ALIZMA" triplets sister violinist group. She has toured internationally, performing on America's Got Talent, the Oscars, the Governor's Ball, and the Emmys. She also joined Michael Bublé's orchestra, where she played at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas and contributed to his spectacular residency at Resorts World. New Moon's roller skating duo excited the audience with their incredible, death-defying act spinning each other around on stage. Absolutely incredible! Brittany Dunn, co-founder of Safe House Project spoke on her initiatives for preventing human trafficking and how she has partnered with hotels to combat the issue.

Barak Hirschowitz, President of the International Luxury Hotel Association, summed it perfectly: "We're not just talking about the future of luxury hospitality; we're creating it right here, right now."

None of this would be possible without the support of our partners, who work with the ILHA on making each event the best it can be.

Stay connected on the upcoming 2025 event in December at href="" rel="nofollow" ilh

About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA):

The ILHA is the leading organization in the luxury hospitality industry, providing essential resources, insights, and networking opportunities to its global membership. Committed to innovation, education, and exceptional guest experiences, the ILHA serves as the premier platform for industry leaders to shape the future of luxury hospitality.

