Michelle Sidwell Rejoins Velo3d As Chief Revenue Officer

With More Than 20 Years of Experience Focused on Transformative Technologies, Sidwell Returns to Velo3D to Guide the Company's New Go-To-Market Sales Strategy to Drive Further Adoption of its Metal 3D Printing Technology

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo3D, (OTCQX: VLDX ), a leading metal additive company for mission-critical parts, today announced

Michelle Sidwell has rejoined the company as Chief Revenue Officer to support the company's growth objectives and lead its sales and business development teams. With more than 20 years of experience in technology sales and leadership positions supporting businesses bringing transformative technologies to market, Sidwell is well positioned to help Velo3D achieve its new corporate vision.

"We're thrilled to have Michelle rejoin the company and are confident that her wealth of knowledge and previous Velo3D experience will be critical to the successful execution of our new go-to-market strategy as we look to expand our leadership position in additive manufacturing," said

Arun Jeldi, CEO. "She brings extensive experience launching new products into market, streamlining sales processes, growing revenue, and working with customers to find solutions by leveraging Velo3D's industry leading technology to address their most critical, high value metal part manufacturing needs."

Prior to rejoining Velo3D, Sidwell was the SVP of Global Enterprise Business at Salesloft, focusing on revenue growth and sales excellence. Salesloft provides sales teams with an AI-powered revenue workflow platform that can improve the sales process for users. She also spent nearly five years at Yext, helping the company grow revenue from $60 million to $300 million over a period when it also became a publicly traded company. She also held sales and leadership roles at Adobe, Persado, and Walsworth.

"I am excited to rejoin Velo3D to lead their global sales, service and business development organization," said Sidwell. "It's impressive to see what Velo3D has accomplished over its lifetime and I'm looking forward to working with the brilliant team to continue to scale the business and help our customers with their biggest engineering challenges."

Velo3D was founded in 2014 to help engineers manufacture their most challenging designs using metal 3D printing. The company began shipping its Sapphire printers in 2018, quickly scaling sales in 2019. In 2021, the company began shipping its large format Sapphire XC printer, which has quickly become one of its most popular products.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Sidwell will be responsible for leading the Velo3D sales, marketing and customer service teams across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. She will also oversee the company's business development team, which works with engineers in various industries to identify opportunities where metal 3D printing can transform their manufacturing processes.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology Company. 3D printing-also known as additive manufacturing (AM)-has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The Company's solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system. Through this vertically integrated approach, the Velo3D ecosystem facilitates scalable metal AM using the same print file across any Sapphire system, ensuring repeatable outcomes without the need for additional optimization. This enhances manufacturing scalability and supply chain flexibility, allowing Velo3D customers to seamlessly adapt to fluctuating demand. The Company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Lockheed Martin, Avio, and General Motors. Velo3D has been named as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2023 . For more information, please visit Velo3D , or follow the Company on LinkedIn or Twitter .



