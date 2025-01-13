Payem Reports Record High Quarter, Fueled By New Product Launches And Strategic Partnerships

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) During Q4, PayEm's revenue bookings increased by over 500% compared to the previous quarter. "This outstanding quarter is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge spend management solutions that help businesses thrive," said Itamar Jobani, PayEm Founder and CEO. "We are excited to continue this growth trajectory by investing in top talent and expanding our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Adding to this exciting news, PayEm was recently recognized by the leading news outlet Mako as one of the 20 most sought-after startups to work for in Israel. This recognition underscores PayEm's commitment to creating a dynamic and rewarding work environment for its employees.



Key Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2024:



Strong Revenue and Customer Growth:

PayEm saw remarkable quarterly revenue and customer acquisition, demonstrating strong market demand for its comprehensive spend management platform.

QuickBooks Online Integration:

The company launched a comprehensive integration with QuickBooks Online, which enables finance teams to eliminate manual reconciliation processes and close books faster, further strengthening PayEm's position in the spend management ecosystem.

Launch of

PayEm Digital Wallet:

The company unveiled its innovative Digital Wallet, enabling small and medium businesses to make local payments globally and eliminate foreign exchange fees and hassle. This new offering streamlines international payments and provides greater control over cash flow.

New Partnership Program for CPA Firms:

PayEm launched a dedicated program to empower CPA firms with the tools and resources they need to optimize their clients' spend management processes daily. This strategic partnership expands PayEm's reach and strengthens its position in the market. "State of Spend Management" Report:

PayEm released its "State of Spend Management and Financial Technology 2025" report, highlighting the critical need for businesses to embrace modern financial technology to remain competitive.

"We are thrilled to introduce these new capabilities and partnerships that further solidify PayEm's position as a leader in the spend management space," added Jobani. "As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we are seeking talented sales professionals to join our team and contribute to our ongoing success."

About PayEm

PayEm is a global leader in spend management solutions that help businesses streamline their financial operations from end to end. Founded in 2019, PayEm's comprehensive platform combines corporate cards, AP automation, expense management, and procurement solutions into a unified spend management ecosystem. The company serves hundreds of customers globally, helping them achieve greater control, visibility, and efficiency in their financial operations. PayEm is backed by leading venture capital firms and has offices in Tel Aviv and New York.

