Equinix Announces Tax Treatment Of 2024 Distributions
Date
1/13/2025 8:01:44 AM
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX ), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced the tax treatment for all 2024 distributions on its common stock.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form 1099
|
Form 1099
|
Form 1099
|
Form 1099
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Total
Distribution
(per share)
|
Box 1a
Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend
(per share)
|
Box 1b
Qualified
Taxable
Dividend
(per share)
|
Box 3
Return
of Capital
(per share)
|
Box 5
Section 199A
Dividend
(per share)
|
Q1
|
02/28/2024
|
03/20/2024
|
$4.260000
|
$4.260000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$4.260000
|
Q2
|
05/22/2024
|
06/19/2024
|
$4.260000
|
$4.260000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$4.260000
|
Q3
|
08/21/2024
|
09/18/2024
|
$4.260000
|
$4.260000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$4.260000
|
Q4
|
11/13/2024
|
12/11/2024
|
$4.260000
|
$4.260000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$4.260000
|
Total
|
|
|
$17.04000
|
$17.04000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$17.04000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This information has been prepared using the best available information to date. Equinix's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2024, has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal rules. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of these distributions.
Please consult your tax advisor regarding Box 5 and how you should report the amount in your tax filing.
About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX ) is the world's digital infrastructure company®. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
SOURCE Equinix, Inc.
