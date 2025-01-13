عربي


NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Mandalay Resources Corporation


1/13/2025 8:01:34 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Mandalay Resources Corporation that journalists and other readers should disregard the blank news release, issued with a placeholder headline of "X" and sent out at 2:51am ET, over GlobeNewswire.


