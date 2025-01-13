Corporate Training Market Trends And Industry Developments, 2025-2029: Increasing Use Of Microlearning And Gamification Driving Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Training 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The corporate training market is forecasted to grow by USD 43.85 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The report on the corporate training market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules, increased need for skilled employees, and growing popularity of mobile-based training.

The corporate training market is segmented as below:

By Product



Technical Training Non-technical Training

By Type



Blended E-learning

By Region



North America

Europe

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the emergence of IoT and wearable devices as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of microlearning and gamification in corporate training and increased emphasis on learning new skills will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the corporate training market covers the following areas:



Corporate Training Market sizing

Corporate Training Market forecast Corporate Training Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate training market vendors.

Also, the corporate training market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

