Endo Launches New Peyronie's Disease Campaign: I Got Somebody

awareness campaign encourages men to overcome their embarrassment and openly discuss

Peyronie's disease (PD), taking charge of their health.

Campaign empowers men to connect with trusted healthcare providers and talk about nonsurgical options. PD is estimated to affect 1 in 10 men in the U.S., meaning it's likely that most men know someone who has dealt with the condition.

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. (OTCQX: NDOI ) announced today the launch of its newest television commercial and disease awareness campaign, I Got Somebody. The campaign aims to motivate men who may have symptoms of Peyronie's disease (PD) to go to GoGetSomebody to find a urology specialist who can diagnose and offer them a treatment plan including nonsurgical options. PD is a men's health condition in which a buildup of scar tissue causes a curve with a bump that forms when the penis is erect. It is estimated to affect 1 in 10 men in the U.S.1

"When men share recommendations within their network, they're not just solving problems-they're fostering trust and connection," said Justin Mattice, Vice President & General Manager, Branded Specialty at Endo. "By encouraging men to seek and share healthcare recommendations, we're sending a powerful message: there is no shame in living with PD and making a plan to talk to a urology specialist is a vital step forward."

The commercial begins with a man searching online for answers to his PD-related questions, highlighting the anxiety, distress, and isolation he feels. As the story unfolds, a series of mishaps occur, with the man's peers confidently recommending solutions for a broken windshield, raccoon infestation, pulled garden plants, overflowing washing machine, and a smoking car engine. Finally, the protagonist asks his friends if they know someone who can help with his PD concerns.

Endo's approach is grounded in consumer insights from research, which indicates that men are often embarrassed to talk about the condition, leading to delays or inaction in seeking support from healthcare providers. Through this new campaign, Endo is encouraging men to overcome their fear and discuss PD and nonsurgical treatment options so they can be informed and help others by sharing their experiences. This shared knowledge helps individuals make informed decisions by leveraging trusted recommendations.



"Endo's market research reveals that the journey to treatment for men with PD often takes years, with feelings of embarrassment, fear of treatments, and a 'wait and see' mindset contributing to the delay and in some cases inaction," noted Dayna Sracic, Executive Director, Consumer Marketing at Endo. "I Got Somebody empowers men to break this cycle and take proactive steps toward advocating for their health."

The 30- and 15-second spots will run nationally on broadcast TV (including networks such as ESPN, ABC, NBC, ESPN, USA, and Fox Sports 1), during programs such as "CBS Evening News" and "NASCAR on The CW," on streaming services (including Hulu, Amazon, and Peacock), and online. The campaign also includes social media, digital, and search advertising.

About Peyronie's Disease

Peyronie's disease (PD) is a condition in which a buildup of fibrous scar tissue causes a curvature deformity of the penis. This curvature can be bothersome during arousal and intimacy.2

It is estimated that PD can affect as many as 1 in 10 men in the U.S.,1

but diagnosis rates remain low because men with PD may be too uncomfortable to speak up and get help.3

