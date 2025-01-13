Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Relationship Genetic Tests Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The relationship genetic tests market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $3.16 billion in 2023 to $3.87 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. The historical growth can be attributed to several factors, including increased healthcare expenditure, advancements in genetic research, the expansion of educational programs on genetics, a rising prevalence of infertility, and the growth of awareness campaigns.

The relationship genetic tests market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. The historical growth can be attributed to several factors, including increased healthcare expenditure, advancements in genetic research, the expansion of educational programs on genetics, a rising prevalence of infertility, and the growth of awareness campaigns.



The growing adoption of personalized medicine is expected to drive the expansion of the relationship genetic tests market. Personalized medicine tailors treatments and healthcare strategies to individual genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors, aiming for more effective and targeted care.

This trend is supported by advancements in genetic research, increased accessibility to genomic data, and a heightened focus on individualized healthcare solutions. Relationship genetic tests play a key role in personalized medicine by providing insights into genetic relationships and familial predispositions. These tests help customize preventive care, treatment plans, and health monitoring strategies based on individual genetic profiles. For example, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that in 2022, 12 new customized medications were approved, representing about 34% of all new treatments - a notable increase from previous years. This rise in personalized medicine adoption is fueling growth in the relationship genetic tests market.

Companies in the relationship genetic tests market are concentrating on developing innovative solutions to improve the accuracy and reliability of genetic relationship assessments. DNA relationship testing is a key area of focus, used to determine biological relationships between individuals by analyzing their DNA. For instance, in October 2023, AlphaBiolabs, a UK-based health testing service provider, launched an advanced DNA test designed to identify genetic connections, such as parentage or sibling relationships. This test utilizes cutting-edge technology to achieve high accuracy, with a broad range of genetic markers that enhance result precision and minimize false positives or negatives. It is also designed for rapid processing, delivering results faster than many traditional tests, and includes a comprehensive data analysis platform for clear and detailed reports.

In January 2022, Exact Sciences Corp., a US-based molecular diagnostics company, acquired PreventionGenetics LLC for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to strengthen Exact Sciences' genetic testing portfolio by integrating advanced relationship genetic tests and expanding capabilities in hereditary and genetic disease diagnostics. PreventionGenetics LLC, a US-based company, specializes in various tests for determining biological relationships, including paternity, maternity, and sibling relationships.

