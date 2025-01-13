(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mozzarella Cheese - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mozzarella cheese market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.38% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$26.110 billion in 2030, up from US$20.094 billion in 2025.



Consumer preference toward moderate or minimum brewing for cheese on pizza has led to the adoption of different types of mozzarella cheese variants.

In Italy, the buffalo milk is used to prepare the mozzarella cheese. Most of the prepared or made mozzarella cheese is from approved buffalo milk and only in certain countries. The cheese's significance is greater than the mozzarella, which uses semi-coagulated milk and other non-italian cheddars. These types of cheeses can also be produced using cow's cheese, sheep's cheese, and even goat's cheese, with the goat cheese variety gaining popularity since it's easier to digest than cow's milk. However, it is a relatively new approach to cheese production and currently does not have many manufacturers.

Mozzarella made from cow's milk is cheaper than the one made from buffalo milk. Major companies have been developing clean, healthy, and nutritious mozzarella cheese products, with plant-based cheese generating significant demand in the market. The companies and startups have been playing an imperative role in the growth of the market.

Global Mozzarella Cheese Market Drivers

An increased use of mozzarella cheese in pizza is expected to propel the global mozzarella cheese market expansion.

Pizza cheese will drive market growth. Several varieties and types of cheese are manufactured, especially for pizza use. These include modified and processed mozzarella cheeses and variants. Most of the content in pizza cheese is typically mozzarella, which will have a positive market impact because pizza is widely popular worldwide. The International Dictionary of Food and Cooking states that pizza cheese resembles mozzarella made from cow's milk. It is a soft-spun curd cheese. Low-moisture mozzarella cheese is widely used to produce pizza cheese. Cheese is usually available in blocks, and it can be sliced or made into granules for use in other types of food dishes.

The advantage of lower moisture mozzarella is that it is easier to grate, has a firm texture, and has better melting and browning characteristics. It is also less perishable. Mozzarella is the most popular and used pizza cheese globally. In the United States, 30% of products are made of mozzarella-type cheeses, including pizza cheeses. Various companies, manufacturers, and food chains have been experimenting and developing innovative and novel pizza cheese products for their use in the food service industry.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $20.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



