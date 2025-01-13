Next Hydrogen Announces Director Resignation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (TSXV: NXH, OTC: NXHSF) (“ Next Hydrogen ” or the“ Company ”), announces today that it has accepted the resignation of Matthew Fairlie from the Board of Directors of the Company effective January 15, 2025.

“With a deep sense of gratitude, we recognize the retirement of Matthew Fairlie from the Board of Directors of Next Hydrogen,” said Allan Mackenzie, Chair of the Board.“Mr. Fairlie's contributions, formerly as CEO and more recently as vice chairman, have had a profound impact on our technology and our mission. Mr. Fairlie was always able to see through challenges with integrity and clarity. He has only our strongest support and respect as he approaches this next chapter.”

“After 45 years in material and clean energy technologies, I am embarking on new projects related to education and environmental advocacy,” stated Matthew Fairlie.“I have enjoyed seeing Next Hydrogen grow from the 'founding four' to the Company it is today. I wish the Company and the Board continued success with its innovative stack technology. In my mind, green hydrogen technology is inevitable as we scale up renewable energies to replace fossil fuels.”

About Next Hydrogen

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Next Hydrogen's unique cell design architecture supported by 40 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors.

