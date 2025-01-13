(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction industry in South Africa 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the construction industry in South Africa includes information on the industry's economic contribution, construction activity, the number of contractors, investment by sector and relevant growth indicators and indices. It includes information on notable companies, corporate actions, the latest developments, and public and private sector projects.
There are profiles of 61 companies including large construction companies such as Aveng, Raubex and Stefanutti stocks, engineering, consulting and services companies including Haw & Inglis, TCM Developments and Waco, and major Chinese construction companies such as China Communications Construction and China State Construction Engineering.
Introduction
South Africa's construction industry has been under pressure for more than a decade. Several civil engineering and construction companies have gone out of business, and others are in business rescue, or have sold their local businesses and diversified. In real terms, the industry's contribution to the economy in 2023 was 35% lower than in 2016. Construction activity rebounded in the second half of 2024.
Although the public sector infrastructure project pipeline has improved, many industry players no longer have the capacity to undertake large-scale projects. This has provided an opening for major Chinese construction companies to gain a foothold in the domestic market.
South Africa Construction Market Opportunities
3D printing of building materials and structures. Construction support services such as the supply of scaffolding and formwork, locally and regionally. Projects focusing on sustainability and green building, including off-grid living. Providing building management systems to improve energy and water efficiency. The supply of prefabricated modular structures for mining operations, residential use, schools and healthcare facilities. There are opportunities for the private sector to partner with the government and its agencies on infrastructure projects. Urban renewal and the repurposing and conversion of vacant commercial and industrial buildings into affordable residential units.
South Africa Construction Market Challenges
Concerns over construction safety issues and regulatory compliance. Corruption, irregular procurement practices, and the construction mafia are an ongoing threat. High interest rates continue to constrain growth in the residential building industry. The industry has been substantially weakened by a prolonged period of underinvestment, lower levels of government spending, procurement backlogs and delays in finalising public sector construction tenders. The shortage of experienced professionals with specialist skills has been exacerbated by the exodus of some of the largest construction companies.
Key Market Trends
Government is soliciting private investment in strategic infrastructure projects. Major Chinese construction companies have been awarded public sector infrastructure projects and are expected to play an increasingly prominent role in the industry. The high interest rate environment continues to constrain residential building activity. The industry remains under pressure, but confidence in the civil construction and building subsectors is improving. There is a focus on energy-related projects, particularly renewable energy. There is a growing focus on sustainable construction practices such as energy and water efficiency, and the need for climate-resilient infrastructure.
South Africa Construction Market Outlook
Public sector infrastructure spending is expected to increase. With public sector project pipelines improving, construction activity is expected to grow. Private sector investment is growing, with the value of new projects more than doubling in 2024.
Lower interest rates could boost residential building. The industry continues to be held to ransom by the construction mafia. A growing challenge is the presence of China's major construction companies, which are set to become formidable competitors in public infrastructure.
Companies Featured
Arnott Panels (Pty) Ltd Aveng Ltd Axsys Projects (Pty) Ltd Bilfinger Intervalve Africa (Pty) Ltd Bluhm Burton Engineering (Pty) Ltd Bosch Projects (Pty) Ltd Cape Scaffolding Contractors (Pty) Ltd Cato Ridge Electrical Construction (Pty) Ltd China Communications Construction Company Ltd China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd Colas Africa Holdings (Pty) Ltd Concor Construction (Pty) Ltd Construction Maintenance Services (Pty) Ltd Diabor (Pty) Ltd Edwin Construction (Pty) Ltd Enza Construction (Pty) Ltd Esor Ltd EXR Construction (Pty) Ltd Fairbrother Geotechnical Engineering (Pty) Ltd Fikile Construction (Pty) Ltd Fluor South Africa (Pty) Ltd Geomechanics (Pty) Ltd Grinaker-LTA Civil Engineering (Pty) Ltd Group Five Construction (Pty) Ltd GVK-Siya Zama Building Contractors (Pty) Ltd Hatch Africa (Pty) Ltd Haw and Inglis Civil Engineering (Pty) Ltd Isowall Automotive (Pty) Ltd Johannesburg Scaffolding (Pty) Ltd Johnson Controls International (Pty) Ltd Kaefer Energy Projects (Pty) Ltd Kwikspace Modular Buildings (Pty) Ltd LTA Autecon (Pty) Ltd Malinga Scaffolding and Formowork (Pty) Ltd Mazor Group (Pty) Ltd MCE Fabrication and Construction (Pty) Ltd Motheo Construction Group (Pty) Ltd Murray and Roberts Holdings Ltd Peri Formwork Scaffolding Engineering (Pty) Ltd Pezula Access Scaffolding (Pty) Ltd Power Construction (Pty) Ltd Ramutsa SA (Pty) Ltd Raubex Group Ltd Ro-Al Construction (Pty) Ltd SA Scaffold Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (The) Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd TCM Developments (Pty) Ltd Tiber Construction (Pty) Ltd Tisang Group (Pty) Ltd TN Molefe Construction (Pty) Ltd Top Fix (Pty) Ltd Trencon Construction (Pty) Ltd Umso Construction (Pty) Ltd Viva Formwork and Scaffolding (Cape Town) (Pty) Ltd Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd WBHO Mining & Civil Ltd Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd WK Construction (Pty) Ltd WK Construction South Africa (Pty) Ltd Wood South Africa (Pty) Ltd Zutari (Pty) Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Corporate Actions
3.6. Regulations
3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
