20Th Anniversary Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC) To Feature 40+ Live Cases, First-To-Podium Data Releases

LINC is designed with multiple high-quality live cases from the world's leading interventional centers, presented through immersive dialogue with representation from multiple specialties.

Clinicians from Germany, Dubai, Japan, U.S., Switzerland among scrub-in and live case transmissions; educational program features 500+ presentations.

- Professor Dierk Scheinert, MD, LINC Founder

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- First-to-podium data releases and more than 40 live case and scrub-in transmissions are highlights of the 20th Anniversary Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the world's premier interdisciplinary live course for vascular and endovascular teams.

The Congress, organized by HMP Global subsidiary HMP Europe, will be held 28-30 January 2025 in Leipzig, Germany. LINC is designed with multiple high-quality live cases from the world's leading interventional centers, presented through immersive dialogue with representation from multiple specialties.

“Live cases at LINC are always a special experience, showing in real time the processes and procedures used by the world's leading interventional experts,” said Professor Dierk Scheinert, MD, LINC founder and Scientific Committee member and head of Medical Department V – Angiology at the University of Leipzig Medical Center.“Our scrub-ins and live case transmissions this year are from Germany, Japan, Dubai, the U.S., Switzerland, Ireland, Italy, and France. It is a great opportunity to watch and learn, with real world implications for patient care.”

This year's educational program includes more than 500 sessions - featuring in-depth discussions with vascular and cardiovascular experts on hot topics, company symposia, and poster sessions. In the lineup are 15 first-time data releases, including:

-The GRIFFIN study (a prospective study on the relationship between Functional Flow Reserve (FFR) evaluation for SFA treatment);

-The CORVUS study comparing a stent-based strategy (n-897) vs. JETSTREAM + DCB strategy (n=110) for femoropopliteal arterial lesions using propensity score matching in PACSS 3 or 4 calcified lesions;

-Systematic review and meta-analysis of over 300 original research articles on the use of atherectomy for peripheral endovascular interventions;

-Comparison of outcomes among atherectomy classes in contemporary practice: A systematic review and meta-analysis;

-10-year outcome of first patients' cohort treated with CERAB for extensive aortoiliac occlusive disease;

-5-year follow up of Venovo venous stent;

-Prospective, post-market clinical follow up study of the Aspirex endovascular thrombectomy system - 36-month update;

-Initial periprocedural experience using computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy with Lightning Flash for the treatment of pulmonary embolism: A subgroup of the STRIKE-PE study;

-Primary analysis of the JETi Thrombectomy system for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis;

-EAGLE-study: 3-year data on DCB-treatment of femoropopliteal CTO's;

-Safety and effectiveness of the Rotarex Rotational Thrombectomy Device among drug-coated balloon angioplasty in patients with in-stent-restenosis;

-ALLIGATOR study: DCB treatment of calcified nodules;

-The PATCH study: 30-day results with the PerQSeal vascular closure device for large-bore common femoral access (14-22F);

-Comparing direct and indirect revascularization strategies for below-the-knee artery disease: Insights from the LIFE-BTK trial; and

-Paclitaxel-coated balloons versus percutaneous transluminal angioplasty for infrapopliteal chronic total occlusions: 5-year results of the IN BTK randomized trial.

“LINC is the top forum for evidence-based techniques and treatments for endovascular disease,” said Josh Hartman, President, HMP Europe.“For two decades, we have brought together multidisciplinary teams led by some of the world's leading experts in the field. This year promises to be one of the best programs yet, and we are excited to welcome everyone back in January to Leipzig for our anniversary Congress.”

Created in 2005, LINC is an interdisciplinary meeting for cardiovascular specialists, providing information on the latest techniques and technologies for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of vascular disease. LINC is designed for vascular surgeons, interventional cardiologists, angiologists, and interventional radiologists.

