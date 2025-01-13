Jefferson Consulting Group Names Andrew Marin As Senior Vice President For Human Capital Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In his new role Dr. Marin will lead the Human Capital Programs' delivery of innovative solutions, methods, and analytics in organizational dynamics & design, strategic planning & execution, change & risk management, employee experience (EX), and executive coaching. He will also collaborate with Jefferson's growth office to drive new business opportunities domestically and internationally, including expanding the firm's commercial portfolio.

"Bringing in Andrew was a unanimous and easy decision by the entire Executive Team," said Janet H. Clement, Chief Executive Officer of Jefferson Consulting Group. "His exceptional skills in human capital, human behavior dynamics, and conflict resolution, combined with his innovative thinking and proprietary assessment tools, position us to offer even greater value to our clients."

Dr. Marin's contributions to the field extend beyond his professional accomplishments. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland where he continues as a Non-Resident Research Associate at the School of Psychology and Neuroscience. Dr. Marin has authored over 20 articles, policy reports, and three widely acclaimed books on human dynamics and building bridges between opposing worldviews that underscore his deep understanding of human behavior and commitment to fostering civility and collaboration.

Additionally, Dr. Marin's proprietary organizational assessment tool, validated through rigorous academic peer-review, will soon be available for Jefferson Consulting Group's clients, enhancing the company's capabilities in addressing complex human capital challenges.

"This is a humbling opportunity to partner with Jefferson's hard-charging teams doing everything they can to make our government, country, and the world a better place," Marin noted. "I'm ready to get to work and join Jefferson in the service of this mission."

Jefferson Consulting Group continues to build on its reputation as a leader in strategic consulting, offering unparalleled expertise in human capital, acquisition, and program management. Dr. Marin's appointment reaffirms Jefferson's commitment to providing top-tier talent and innovative solutions to its clients.

