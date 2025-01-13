Pelican Energy Partners Announces The Acquisition Of Skolnik Industries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Partners ("Pelican") is pleased to announce the of

Skolnik Industries ("Skolnik" or the "Company"). Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Skolnik is a leading of premium customized industrial packaging solutions for critical contents serving commercial and regulated end industries. Over the last 40 years, Skolnik has provided steel drums to domestic and international customers, including NQA-1 certified drums to the nuclear industry.

Howard Skolnik, founder and chairman of the board, stated, "Skolnik began as a dream that was rooted in the principles of architecture and then crossed over to become a manufacturer. Skolnik became a business that is known worldwide for our product quality and our personal integrity. Through hard work, resilience, and the collective efforts of an amazing team, that dream grew into something far greater than I could ever have imagined. Our nuclear business has given us a unique position within this highly sophisticated industry, and I am confident that Pelican will further develop the company's mission."

Mike Scott, Managing Partner and Founder of Pelican, stated, "We are very excited for the future of Skolnik, driven by an exceptional management team and tailwinds within the nuclear industry, to see the continued growth trajectory as a market leader. This investment marks our continued commitment to the nuclear industry."



Skolnik will continue to be run by Dean Ricker, the Company's president. Regarding the transaction, Dean said, "The management team is excited about Pelican's new ownership in the Company. While Skolnik's nuclear business was instrumental in Pelican's acquisition, we will continue to focus on providing the same level of service and attentiveness to all customers, regardless of sector."

For more information on Skolnik, please see the website,

Reed Smith LLP acted as legal counsel to Pelican Energy Partners, and Pedersen & Houpt served as legal counsel to Skolnik.

Livingstone Partners served as M&A advisor to Skolnik.

About Skolnik Industries

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Skolnik is a leading U.S. manufacturer of premium, customized new carbon and stainless steel drums serving commercial and regulated industries. Skolnik offers a distinct value proposition for customers by fulfilling customized high-mix, lower-volume industrial packaging solutions.

About Pelican Energy Partners

Pelican Energy Partners is a Houston-based private equity firm specializing in strategic investments in small to middle-market, high-growth potential energy service and equipment companies. The firm makes investments in energy equipment and service companies in the oil and gas and nuclear sectors.

For more information about Pelican Energy Partners, please visit

Mike Scott

713-559-7112

SOURCE Pelican Energy Partners

