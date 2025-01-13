Magellan Health And Calm Health Partner To Help Direct Magellan Members To Appropriate Mental Health Support

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Calm Health

Magellan (PRNewsfoto/Magellan Health, Inc.)

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Magellan Health, Inc. , a leader in behavioral health, employee assistance programs (EAPs) and related services, and Calm Health , an evidence-based mental health app from Calm ,

today announced a partnership that directs members to appropriate mental health resources and providers for select Magellan employer customers and their members.

"Magellan Health now offers a digital innovation through Calm Health to enhance access, increase engagement and expand our employee assistance program offerings for select employers and their members," said Caroline Carney, M.D., president of behavioral health and chief medical officer of Magellan Health. "Magellan Health and Calm Health share a commitment to ensuring that people receive the right support in the right setting at the right time through high tech and high touch, evidence-based solutions."

The collaboration aims to help Magellan employer customers address wellbeing and workplace productivity by enabling employees to access appropriate mental health tools, as studies show don't know where to find help.

Eligible Magellan Health members will have access to the Calm Health app, which can simplify the process of finding the appropriate resources. The Calm Health app guides members to recommended support based on their responses to an in-app mental health screening.

For members with results indicating they may have symptoms of mild anxiety or depression, recommendations will range from Calm Health's self-guided digital programs to Magellan's evidence-based and clinically validated digital cognitive behavioral therapy (DCBT) solutions, Digital Emotional Wellbeing . Members with results indicating they may have symptoms of moderate to severe anxiety or depression will be directed to Magellan's appropriate clinical support resources.

"We are excited to work strategically with healthcare and employer partners to provide whole-person mental health resources to members," said David Ko, chief executive officer of Calm. "By collaborating with forward-thinking partners like Magellan Health, we hope to address the emotional and psychological impacts of health conditions that often go unsupported. Getting more people the mental health support they need will ultimately reduce overall healthcare costs and build healthier workforces across America."

Magellan Health and Calm Health aim to expand upon this collaboration in the future.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc.

supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, military and governmental agencies, and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth .

About Calm Health

Calm Health

is an evidence-based mental health app for payers, providers and employers from the mental health company Calm , designed to serve as a front door to finding the right mental health support. Through an in-app mental health screening leveraging industry-standard GAD-7 and PHQ-9 question sets, Calm Health provides personalized support recommendations ranging from self-guided digital programs developed by psychologists to therapy or coaching. Calm Health complies with HIPAA and HIRUST requirements and can be configured to specific population needs. To bring Calm Health to your patients, members or employees, visit calmhealth .

SOURCE Magellan Health, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED