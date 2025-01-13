Devon Energy Announces Updates To Executive Leadership Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Corporation (NYSE: DVN) today announced key updates to its executive leadership team.

The company promoted John Raines to the position of Senior Vice President, E&P Asset Management and Trey Lowe to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Officer.

“Both John and Trey have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to Devon and the achievement of our goals,” said Clay Gaspar, Devon's incoming CEO.“We look forward to them building on their successes and broadening their impact in their new capacities as part of our executive leadership team.”

The company also named Tom Hellman to the position of Senior Vice President, E&P Operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom to Devon,” said Gaspar.“Tom has over 30 years of experience in oil and gas across multiple companies in various operational roles and senior management positions. He is not only a seasoned leader, but also someone who embodies our core values. We look forward to his contributions to our executive leadership team as we navigate the opportunities before us.”

John Raines previously served in the role of Vice President, Delaware Basin. Raines joined Devon in 2005 and has held a variety of management roles including Vice President of the Rockies business unit and Vice President of Land and Regulatory. Raines has a bachelor's degree in finance and energy management from the University of Oklahoma, and a juris doctor degree from the Oklahoma City University School of Law. He is a licensed attorney in the state of Oklahoma and a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association.

Trey Lowe previously served in the role of Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. His team includes Devon Energy Ventures, operational technology, IT and other digital teams. He joined Devon in 2005 from Schlumberger where he held various engineering and management positions. Trey holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Oklahoma State University. He is also a past Distinguished Lecturer for the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Tom Hellman joins Devon after seven years at Marathon Oil Corporation serving in various leadership roles. Most recently, he was Vice President, Operations for Marathon's Permian and Oklahoma assets. Tom also previously held leadership roles at WPX Energy, APA Corporation and BP plc among other energy companies. He graduated from the University of Alberta in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering.

Devon Energy Corporation is an Oklahoma City-based independent energy company engaged in oil and gas exploration and production. Devon is a leading U.S.-based independent oil and gas producer and is included in the S&P 500 Index. For additional information, visit our website at .

Investor Contacts

Rosy Zuklic, 405-552-7802

Chris Carr, 405-228-2496

Media Contact

Michelle Hindmarch, 405-552-7460

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.