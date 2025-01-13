(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CyberQ Group Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification and CREST Accreditation

- Chris Woods, CEO and Founder at CyberQ GroupWEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CyberQ Group Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification and CREST AccreditationCyberQ Group, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its information security management system (ISMS). This certification demonstrates CyberQ Group's commitment to protecting its clients' information and data.ISO 27001 is an internationally recognised standard that specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS).The standard provides a framework for organisations to manage their information security risks, including confidentiality, integrity, and availability. The 2022 version of the standard includes updates to reflect the evolving threat landscape. CyberQ Group has updated its ISMS to meet these new requirements."Achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification is a major accomplishment for CyberQ Group," said Chris Woods, CEO and Founder at CyberQ Group. "It demonstrates our commitment to providing our clients with the highest levels of information security. We are proud to have met the rigorous requirements of this standard."In addition to this accomplishment, CyberQ Group has also achieved CREST certification for penetration testing services. This dual recognition highlights the organisation's expertise in identifying and addressing security vulnerabilities, ensuring that clients receive the most comprehensive cybersecurity solutions available.Benefits for Clients and PartnersThese certifications bring numerous advantages to CyberQ Group's clients and partners:.Enhanced Security: The ISO 27001:2022 standard addresses the most current threats and vulnerabilities, ensuring robust safeguards for sensitive information. CREST accreditation ensures penetration testing services are performed to the highest industry standards, identifying risks before they can be exploited..Increased Trust: Both certifications provide independent verification of CyberQ Group's adherence to globally recognised best practices for information security and penetration testing..Resilience: With these credentials, CyberQ Group is better equipped to respond to evolving cyber risks and ensure seamless business continuity..Commitment to Core Principles: CyberQ Group prioritises confidentiality, integrity, and availability, ensuring that client data remains private, accurate, and accessible.A Commitment to Cyber ResilienceCyberQ Group's focus on innovation and adherence to industry standards ensures that clients can trust their data is in safe hands. The company remains committed to building a safer, more resilient future for all businesses.About CyberQ GroupCyberQ Group is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, specialising in protecting businesses from advanced threats. The company offers a range of services, including managed security, penetration testing, and incident response, to help clients stay ahead of cyber risks. With a strong focus on customer service and satisfaction, CyberQ Group is committed to providing innovative and reliable solutions to its clients, making your Business Cyber Resilient.

