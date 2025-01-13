Supercom Secures First Agency Contract In Ohio, Rapid U.S Expansion Continues

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This Marks 20th New Contract and Sixth New State Entry in the U.S. Since Summer of 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB ), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that it has secured a new electronic monitoring (EM) contract with a Juvenile Probation Agency in Ohio. This contract marks SuperCom's first project with a agency in Ohio and its entry into its sixth new U.S. state since the summer of 2024, highlighting SuperCom's expansion momentum in providing innovative public safety solutions nationwide. This contract also marks the 20th new EM contract in the U.S. since the summer of 2024.

The project in Ohio will include SuperCom's innovative PureOne technology, which provides real-time GPS tracking, secure communication, and advanced compliance capabilities. The discreet PureOne device, designed with a humane approach, helps participants avoid stigma while remaining integrated into society and continuing their rehabilitation journey. These cutting-edge solutions are tailored specifically for correctional and juvenile programs, enhancing public safety while promoting reintegration and operational efficiency.

This milestone is particularly significant as SuperCom successfully displaced the incumbent service provider and secured a direct contract with the Juvenile Probation Agency. With SuperCom's intuitive and user-friendly PureSecurity platform, the agency can now manage an array of tasks directly, achieving greater operational control while significantly reducing costs.

"We are pleased with this new contract in Ohio, which we secured by displacing a competitor. It demonstrates the flexibility and effectiveness of our solutions in addressing the specific needs of different programs, including those for juvenile populations," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Our PureOne technology combines advanced monitoring tools with a discreet design, allowing participants to maintain dignity, avoid stigma, and focus on rehabilitation. We are proud to support public safety while enabling positive outcomes for this vulnerable population."

"After our expansion into New York, South Dakota, Baltimore, West Virginia, and Alabama, securing this contract in Ohio and expanding into a sixth new state in such a short period reflects the maturity of our efforts to establish a strong foothold in the U.S. market," added Mr. Trabelsi. "In recent years, we have refined our technology offerings, strengthened our sales team, and implemented a targeted marketing and sales plan for the U.S. market. These efforts have allowed us to displace competitors and deliver innovative, cost-effective solutions that empower agencies to manage their operations independently. The stream of recent achievements underscores the success of our strategy."

