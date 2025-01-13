Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Horse Racing Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global horse racing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.45%, reaching a market size of US$182.393 billion in 2030 from US$127.339 billion in 2025.



Report Coverage:



Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Growing popularity of horse racing is expected to bolster the market expansion

Horse racing has become a dynamic sport which is gaining traction in various major economies with investments being made in sports development. An encouraging image of the sport entices a variety of participants, including young people and women, which fosters inclusivity and broader interest. According to the Jockey Club, in the UK, horse racing is the second most commonly watched activity after football, with annual race attendance being about six million and 40% of the population being women.

It is also common in other nations, including France, Australia, the USA, Canada, Hong Kong, and even Malaysia, with some extreme fans in Japan going as far as sleeping outside in lines for major shows. In addition, based on data reported by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) Racing and Industry Statistics from 2019 to 2023, the increase in total horse runners in 2023 stands at 87,619 compared to 86,419 in 2022, which will contribute to growing the market in the coming years.

North America is expected to account for a significant share of the market during the forecast period

During the forecast period, North America will be holding a considerable share of the market which is attributable to the growing appeal of horse riding as a sport in major regional economies namely the United States. Hence, various horse racing events such as the Kentucky Derby, the Belmont Stakes, and the Preakness Stakes have become major social events in the US, attracting thousands of visitors from within and outside the country.

The horse race also took root due to America managing to create websites for gambling without restrictions. Further, in the US, there are 45,180 thoroughbred racehorses in training and 19,225 foals born each year, increasing the demand for horse racing in the United States.

Moreover, since the market entails several websites offering online horse racing betting services, the ease and reach of engagement betting into the sport has considerably increased, as have the earnings from the industry. All in all, the growth rate of the US horse racing industry is believed to be sustained in the forecast period.

