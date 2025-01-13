21 Afghans Freed From Pakistani Prisons Return Home
1/13/2025 6:40:30 AM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): Another 21 Afghan nationals have been released from jails in Pakistan, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) said on Monday.
In a statement, MoRR said the individuals, who spent one to three months in jail, were freed from different prisons as a result of efforts by Afghan officials.
“These Afghans had been detained for lack of legal residency documents,” the statement said. They returned home through the Spin Boldak crossing.
The returning Afghans were introduced to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) for assistance, the ministry concluded.
