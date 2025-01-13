عربي


Auction Result Of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0416 - RIKV 25 0820


1/13/2025 6:31:09 AM

Series RIKV 25 0416 RIKV 25 0820
Settlement Date 01/15/2025 01/15/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 29,935 23,300
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.918 / 8.412 95.263 / 8.249
Total Number of Bids Received 18 27
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 32,435 25,600
Total Number of Successful Bids 15 24
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 15 24
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.918 / 8.412 95.263 / 8.249
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.982 / 8.148 95.510 / 7.799
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.918 / 8.412 95.263 / 8.249
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.932 / 8.354 95.331 / 8.125
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.982 / 8.148 95.510 / 7.799
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.897 / 8.498 95.208 / 8.350
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.930 / 8.362 95.322 / 8.142
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.08 1.10

