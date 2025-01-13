'Blue Beetle' Unseats 'Barbie' Atop Box Office, Ending Four-Week Reign

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The DC superhero Blue Beetle led weekend ticket sales with an estimated $25.4 million, according to studio estimates, dethroning Barbie from the top spot after a record-setting run that left movie theatres coloured pink for a month.

The“Barbie” phenomenon is far from over. Greta Gerwig's film, which earlier this week became the highest grossing Warner Bros. release ever domestically, nearly managed to stay No. 1 again with $21.5 million in its fifth weekend. Its sales in North America is up to $567.3 million.

And the other half of Barbenheimer also continues to perform remarkably well for a movie so far into its run. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer took in $10.6 million in its fifth week. With a $285.2 million domestic total, Oppenheimer now owns the distinction of being the biggest box-office hit never to land No. 1 at the weekend box office. The previous record-holder for that unlikely stat is 2016's Sing, which grossed $270.3 million in the shadow of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Hidden Figures. Oppenheimer has done even better overseas. Its global gross stands at an estimated $717.8 million through Sunday. Blue Beetle came in on the lower side of already modest expectations, notching one of the lower debuts for a DC Comics movie. Though earlier planned as a streaming-only release, Warner Bros. elected to put Blue Beetle, starring Xolo Maridueña as the first DC movie to star a Latino superhero, into theatres in the late summer, a typically quiet period at the box office.