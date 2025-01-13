UAE: Dutch DJ Teams Up With Dubai-Based Record Label Says 'Music Is A Uniting Force'

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Being a relatively young city, which is now competing on a global stage when it comes to all things arts, culture, food, and lifestyle, Dubai's cultural narrative is still finding its feet - but let's be honest, it's starting to dance. Global artists are not just stopping by for fleeting visits; many are now calling the city home.

Over the years, we've seen local talent step into the spotlight, and while the scene is still in its early stages, it's showing promise. Festivals like Sole DXB and other homegrown events are helping Dubai tune into its own rhythm, creating a community of music lovers that's as diverse as the city itself.

The launch of Moe's Records, the first-ever global record label by Dubai-based Moe's On The 5th, marks an exciting chapter in this evolution. With the debut compilation Moe's In Winter, this independent Dubai venue has curated a remarkable collection of tracks by international luminaries like Seth Troxler, Dennis Cruz, and Joep Mencke - a significant milestone signalling Dubai's evolving cultural scene.

Mencke, a Dutch artist celebrated for his emotive soundscapes and spiritual approach to music, has collaborated with Moe's Records to craft Moe's In Winter. In a conversation with Khaleej Times ahead of the music launch, the DJ and producer reflects on his personal journey, his vision for music, and how this project with a Dubai-based label marks a pivotal global collaboration.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

Q. How did your formative years shape your early interests in music?

Music has always been a significant part of my life. When I was young, I played in bands, and around the age of 15 or 16, I started producing electronic music. At that point, it was just a hobby. It wasn't until I turned 20 that I became more serious and determined to complete my projects. That's when everything began to change.

At the time, I was already DJing, though only about once or twice a month and not at particularly special venues. Despite this, I absolutely loved it. Then, in 2018, I attended Africa Burn, the South African version of Burning Man, and that experience was transformative.

I vividly remember a moment during the event: I was playing at night under a canopy of stars in the stunning desert, with 400 people dancing. Everything just clicked. It was at that moment I realised I needed to pursue a career in music.

Q. Who were your biggest influences growing up, and how did they shape your sound as an artist?

I would say my biggest influences were definitely artists like Daft Punk and Justice. I remember hearing their sound for the first time - it was so new and so different. Coming from a background in bands and rock music, which had already shaped me creatively, their introduction to electronic music was a game-changer for me. It was unlike anything I had experienced before.

Later on, another artist who had a profound impact on me was David August. His approach to storytelling, not just in individual songs but across entire albums and live sets, was on another level. Watching his first Boiler Room set was a defining moment. I thought to myself, 'Wow, this is exactly what I want to create.'

Q. How did your cultural background and environment influence your approach to music production and storytelling?

I grew up in a very creative family. We spent a lot of time engaging in various forms of art - painting, cooking, drawing, creating things, and, of course, music. My mum had a deep love for music and was a huge source of support and encouragement for me.

Nature also played a significant role. Growing up, I spent a lot of time outdoors - playing outside, exploring forests - and this connection to nature has remained important to me. It often finds its way into my music through organic, natural sounds like field recordings of rivers or rustling trees.

Travel was another major influence. From a young age, my parents took me to explore different parts of the world, which sparked a passion for discovering new cultures. Each trip brought fresh inspiration - new sounds, experiences, and perspectives-that enriched my music.

Q. Your work is known for its emotive and textured soundscapes. Can you walk us through your creative process when crafting a track like 'Nice to Meet You'?

I consider myself a deeply emotional person, and that emotional depth inspires my creativity. My process is unstructured and often flows naturally. The best ideas come when everything aligns - after a trip, when I'm inspired by new experiences, cultures, and even smells.

For 'Nice to Meet You', my friend Benjamin, who sings and plays the piano on the track, brought a rough sketch that immediately resonated with me.

His spontaneous way of working sparks inspiration, even when I'm feeling uninspired. We didn't start with a fixed vision. Instead, we surrendered to the process, letting the music guide us.

Q. What drew you to work with Moe's Records, and how does their vision align with your artistic goals?

What drew me to Moe's Records can be summed up in one word: community. There's a genuine sense of collaboration and unity within the team. It's not just a group of people working individually; it's a collective effort where everyone is aligned toward a common goal. The team operates as a community, creating synergies that elevate the project to a higher purpose.

There's no single person at the forefront. Instead, it's a harmonious effort where everyone contributes equally. The team's loyalty to the project and their deep respect and love for music are evident in everything they do, and it shines through in the record label's work.

Q. Your Instagram bio mentions 'Raising consciousness with music'. Can you elaborate on what this means to you and how it influences the music you create?

'Raising consciousness with music' reflects my deeper purpose: to provide transformative experiences for listeners. Each track I create is a journey. My albums and live sets represent interconnected journeys that help people gain new perspectives and connect with something deeper within themselves.

Awareness starts with understanding yourself - recognising your place in the broader world. Music is a powerful tool for fostering that awareness and supporting people on their journey of self-discovery. Throughout history, music has played a vital role in rituals and storytelling, and I see my work as a way of reviving that connection.

Q. Music has long been a tool for connecting with something deeper. How do you see the relationship between spirituality, consciousness, and the act of creating or experiencing music?

In many ancient cultures, music served as a medium to connect with themselves, their community, and something higher. For me, the creative process is tied to this sense of flow.

When I meditate or practice breathwork, the most incredible ideas flow through me - it feels like I'm channelling something greater.

Music also has the power to bring listeners into a trance-like state, altering their mindset and emotions. Everything in the universe is frequency, and our bodies, made largely of water, respond profoundly to the frequencies around us.

Music transcends the mundane and takes us on journeys of frequency, emotion, and transformation.

...