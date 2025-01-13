Ryan Long, Former Top Advisor To The Speaker Of The House, Joins Paragon Health Institute

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Institute , a leader in healthcare research and market-based policy proposals, announced today that Ryan Long has joined the organization as Director of Congressional Relations & Senior Research Fellow . Formerly Senior Policy Advisor and Counsel to Rep. McCarthy during his rise from House Minority Leader to Speaker of the House, Long brings Paragon over 25 years of experience on the Hill and in health policy.

At Paragon, Long will take a leading role in communicating Paragon's research and proposals to Congress. He will be instrumental in connecting with and educating policymakers and their staffs, and will lead the organization's Congressional Health Policy Education Program . The program is an educational event series that hosts seminars for Hill staffers, the press, and the public. As a researcher, Long will produce original papers and policy briefs promoting consumer choice, market competition, and innovation in healthcare markets. These publications will focus on regulatory and policy reforms to ensure a sustainable and innovative health care system.

Long began his career working under Representatives Charlie Norwood of Georgia and Joe Barton of Texas before joining the House Committee on Energy and Commerce in 2004, where he eventually became Chief Health Counsel. In 2018, Long became Deputy Staff Director then Staff Director under E&C Chair Greg Walden, and by 2021 he had become a top advisor to the eventual Speaker of the House.



Reflecting on his time working with Long, Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy praised the significant development. "Paragon and Ryan are the right fit at the right time," he said. "From his work at the Energy and Commerce Committee to his role as my senior policy advisor and counsel, Ryan has dedicated his career to developing conservative health care policy and understanding the process to effectuate change. He was critical to our majority in the House and will do great things at Paragon."

Long is eager to bring his skills to his new role. "Paragon Health Institute has become the leading public policy organization advancing free market reforms and it offers me the opportunity to make tangible, positive change in healthcare for hard-working Americans," he said. Paragon President Brian Blase, commenting on his newest team member, said, "Ryan has a long track record of success, and his expertise and experience will be invaluable to advance our mission to reform government and empower patients, and we are thrilled to add him to the Paragon team."

Launched in late 2021 by Brian Blase, Paragon Health Institute provides health policy research as well as market-based policy proposals for improved outcomes in the public and private sectors. A 501(c)(3) non-profit, the organization is funded by donations from foundations and individuals. Paragon does not accept any funding from industry and does not conduct any lobbying. Journalists and healthcare analysts can review Paragon's latest studies and commentary at paragoninstitute/research/ .

