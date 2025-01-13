CBC Group's R-Bridge Announces US$40M Synthetic Royalty-Backed Financing For Mirxes To Advance Global Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CBC Group's R-Bridge Healthcare Fund ("R-Bridge") announces a US$40 million structured financing transaction with Mirxes Pte Ltd., a Singapore-based miRNA technology company specializing in cancer early detection and precision medicine. The financing will provide critical support for Mirxes' ambitious growth and expansion into key global markets.

Mirxes continues to expand its innovative miRNA technology platform, supported by an industry-leading portfolio of over 90 patents and applications. Mirxes is also developing diagnostic solutions for lung, liver, and colorectal cancer, with a strong focus on ramping up operations in high-growth Asia Pacific markets, including Southeast Asia, China and Japan.

The US$40 million synthetic royalty-backed financing provided by R-Bridge is long-term with flexible and customized repayment schedule to meet Mirxes' near-term strategic priorities. Proceeds from the financing will further accelerate its commercialization efforts in new markets and enable further innovation in its RNA diagnostic technologies.

About

Mirxes

Founded and headquartered in Singapore since 2014, Mirxes is a leading RNA technology company committed to saving lives and reducing healthcare burden through innovative, accurate and accessible cancer early detection tests. Leveraging our proprietary, industry- leading miRNA detection platform, we have pioneered GASTROClear, a regulatory approved, first- and best-in-class blood In Vitro Diagnostic test for screening of gastric cancer. In collaboration with globally renowned academic clinical institutions, we have developed a maturing clinical pipeline of single and multi-cancer tests that covers high incidence and mortality cancers including Lung, Colorectal, Liver, Breast and Pancreatic cancers. Mirxes is commercializing our PCR and NGS based portfolio tests in Southeast Asia, China, Japan and US, supported by an integrated in-house capability of R&D, IVD product manufacturing and clinical diagnostic laboratory services.

