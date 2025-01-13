Extensively expanded database effort is designed to dramatically accelerate discovery of new genetics-based drug targets and therapies, while also empowering the future of healthcare analytics and healthcare management

Regeneron investing $119.5 million in Truveta's Series C Financing Round

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced a strategic collaboration with Truveta, Inc . and its collective of U.S. health systems to advance innovation and data-driven discovery across the life sciences, public health and healthcare delivery ecosystem. Regeneron will provide a strategic investment of $119.5 million as part of Truveta's Series C financing round and collaborate with Truveta to launch the Truveta Genome Project. This project will extend Regeneron's world-leading DNA sequence-linked healthcare database with an ambitious new effort to sequence up to ten million additional de-identified patient volunteers, all with linked electronic health records (EHRs). This novel resource is designed to unlock profound insights into how genetics impact health and has the potential to ultimately lead to new genetic-based therapies and optimized healthcare services.

"The scale and diversity of the Truveta Genome Project will enable us to explore the complex interplay between genetics and health in unprecedented detail,” said Aris Baras, M.D., Senior Vice President at Regeneron and Head of Regeneron Genetics Center (RGC).“With nearly three million exomes sequenced in our RGC database to date, Regeneron scientists have already identified dozens of genetic-based drug targets for a wide range of conditions – including chronic liver disease, obesity, cancer and neurodegenerative conditions – that have led to multiple clinical-stage medicines. As we continue to scale our genomics initiatives, we seek more targets and medicines, while expanding the potential impact of our research to optimize clinical trials and personalize healthcare delivery."

To enable the project, RGC will sequence the exomes and conduct genotyping and imputation of up to ten million de-identified consented volunteers using biospecimens provided by Truveta health system members across the nation. This genotypic data will be added to Truveta's unprecedented complete and timely de-identified medical database, representing more than 120 million patients across 30 health systems. The integration of these datasets is expected to yield actionable insights that have the potential to transform drug development, healthcare delivery and population health management.

“Nations have spent decades and billions of dollars to try and uncover the mysteries of biology to advance healthcare,” said Terry Myerson, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Truveta.“Just like volunteering to be an organ donor on your driver's license is a simple act of service with a profound impact, the Truveta Genome Project enables each of us to anonymously contribute to dramatically accelerate progress in discovering the science of humanity, improving the health of our families and communities, and lowering the cost of care. Discoveries from smaller datasets have led to important new approaches to help prevent heart disease and restore hearing in children with certain forms of congenital deafness – it is so exciting to envision where a complete representative genomic dataset will guide us.”

Illumina, Inc., a long-standing RGC partner and a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, will also invest $20 million in Truveta's Series C financing round in support of the Truveta Genome Project.

"Population scale omics initiatives like this hold incredible promise to accelerate new discoveries, improve human health, and advance healthcare equity for all communities. We are excited to bring our world-class sequencing technology to this important endeavor," said Jakob Wedel, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Illumina.

RGC will have exclusive rights to perform all research-related sequencing on samples collected under the collaboration, in addition to access to the de-identified EHR data provided by each of the consented study participants. Additionally, Regeneron and Truveta plan to partner to utilize this data in the development of next-generation solutions for healthcare delivery and population health management.

“Big Data – combined with human ingenuity – is the key to driving next-generation scientific advancements. For nearly four decades, Regeneron has discovered and developed groundbreaking medicines that address the underlying causes of disease, and this next frontier of medicine will continue to be driven by innovative application of data,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Board co-Chair, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron.“By combining Regeneron's expertise in genetics and drug development with Truveta's extensive phenotypic data and collaboration of leading U.S. health systems, we hope to create the 'Big Data' that will empower the next generation of drug discovery, as well as enable new approaches to healthcare analytics and healthcare management.”

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as VelociSuite®, which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center® and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.

About the Regeneron Genetics Center

Regeneron Genetics Center® (RGCTM) is a genomic research initiative and a wholly owned subsidiary of Regeneron. For over a decade, we have harnessed the power of human genetics to discover important new medicines, validate existing research programs and optimize clinical trials. We tap into our growing database of more than 2.6 million sequenced exomes and de-identified health information using proprietary data analytics, technology and human ingenuity to make meaningful biological discoveries at speed and scale. Our high-touch integrated model focuses on working closely with our collaborators to build a dataset with meaningful cohorts. We use innovative technologies, such as machine learning, to sequence exomes, align with health information and perform large-scale analyses to make meaningful associations between genes and diseases. We apply our insights to guide Regeneron's broader drug discovery and development efforts.

