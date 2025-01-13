(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Use Consumables (2024 Edition): Analysis By Product (Tubing, Connectors and Disconnectors, Valves, Other Products), By Application, By End Users, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The Global Single Use Consumables market showcased growth at a CAGR of 13.98 % during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 4.81 billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 13.96 billion in 2030.

This report provides an analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030. The report analyses the Single Use Consumables Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

The global single-use consumables market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, cost-efficiency, and advancements in technology. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has led to a heightened demand for biopharmaceuticals, including vaccines and monoclonal antibodies. Single-use consumables are integral in the production of these biologics, offering advantages such as reduced contamination risks and enhanced operational efficiency.

The heightened emphasis on sanitation and hygiene, especially in the wake of global health concerns, has propelled the adoption of single-use consumables. These products ensure sterility and reduce the risk of infections, aligning with stringent health and safety regulations. The global single-use consumables market exhibits strong regional growth patterns, with America leading due to its well-established biopharmaceutical infrastructure, advanced manufacturing technologies, and significant investments in R&D.

Scope of the Report



The report analyses the Single Use Consumables Market by Value (USD Million).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Product, By Application and By End Users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations



Expansion into Emerging Markets Innovative Disposable Products in Surgery and Diagnostics

Single Use Consumables Market: Historic and Forecast

Global Single Use Consumables Market: Dashboard



Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Single Use Consumables Market

Usage of Disposables in Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing: any Stage of R&D or Manufacture

Cell types produced in various applications using Single-use Systems bioreactors

Global Single Use Consumables Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR) Global Single Use Consumables Market: Market Value Assessment

Global Single Use Consumables Market Segmentation: By Product



Global Single Use Consumables Market, By Product Overview

Global Single Use Consumables Market Attractiveness Index, By Product

Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, By Tubing, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, By Connectors and Disconnectors, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, By Valves, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, By Other Products, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Single Use Consumables Market Segmentation: By Application



Global Single Use Consumables Market, By Application Overview

Global Single Use Consumables Market Attractiveness Index, By Application

Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, By Sampling, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, By Cell Culture, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, By Storage, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, By Filtration, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Single Use Consumables Market Segmentation: By End Users



Global Single Use Consumables Market, By End Users Overview

Global Single Use Consumables Market Attractiveness Index, By End Users

Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, By Contract Manufacturing Organizations, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, By Pharmaceutical Companies, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Single Use Consumables Market Size, By Academic & Research Institutes, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Competitive Positioning



Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix Market Share Analysis of Single Use Consumables Market

Company Profiles



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Merck Group (SigmaAldrich Co., LLC)

Sartorius AG

Celltainer Biotech

PBS Biotech, Inc.

ABEC

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. Hamilton Company

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900