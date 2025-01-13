Japan, S. Korea Fms Affirm Ties' Importance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Takeshi Iwaya and his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul reaffirmed the importance of advancing bilateral relations on Monday, amid deepening uncertainty in Seoul following impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kyodo News Agency reported.

Iwaya told a joint press in Seoul with Cho after their meeting that they also agreed to maintain close trilateral collaboration with the US to address the military threat posed by North Korea, according to the report.

The talks were held during the first visit to South Korea by a Japanese minister since Yoon's impeachment last month, coming just ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next Monday.

Marking the 60th anniversary of normalization this year, Japan-South Korea relations have improved since Yoon became president in 2022, and the two countries have stepped up cooperation with the US under US President Joe Biden's administration to better address the threats posed by North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.

"We will work closely to develop future-oriented relations (with Japan), while reducing the amplitude of tensions caused by historical issues," Cho said at the joint press conference, according to Yonhap News Agency. "We agreed to advance our bilateral relations unwaveringly under any circumstances," Cho added.

Echoing Cho's remarks, Iwaya highlighted the importance of enhancing Japan's relations with South Korea, as well as their trilateral cooperation with the US "When conditions permit, we hope that we can revive the shuttle diplomacy between our leaders," Iwaya said, referring to the regular visits that resumed between Yoon and former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida amid the thaw in the bilateral ties. (end)

