Piccolo Medical, Inc. Announces Distribution Agreement With Spectrum Vascular

Piccolo Medical®, an emerging leader in catheter navigation devices for vascular access procedures, is proud to announce an exclusive distribution agreement with Spectrum VascularTM, a leading provider of vascular access and management products designed to reduce healthcare acquired infections ("HAI").

Spectrum VascularTM offers a diverse portfolio of venous catheters that leverage the SpectrumTM antimicrobial and BioFloTM thrombus reduction technologies.

Under the partnership, Spectrum VascularTM will serve as the sole distributor of the Piccolo Medical® catheter navigation and tip confirmation devices, including the ECGuideTM and SmartPICC® product lines. This collaboration is designed to expand the reach of these innovative and cost-effective technologies, ensuring broader access for vascular access professionals worldwide. The agreement is effective immediately and the companies will seek to expand commercialization of their suite of offerings in 2025.

"We are excited to partner with Spectrum VascularTM as our exclusive distributor," said Augie Shanahan, CEO of Piccolo Medical®. "By integrating our advanced catheter navigation technology with the state-of-the-art Spectrum VascularTM catheter products, we aim to transform vascular access procedures, delivering enhanced accuracy, efficiency and cost savings to clinicians across the U.S. and abroad"

Chris Yamamoto, Board Member of Spectrum VascularTM and Managing Partner of Event Capital Strategies, shared enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are delighted to collaborate with Piccolo Medical® in support of innovative technologies that ensure professionals and patients have access to the most advanced tools to improve outcomes."

