When it comes to Valentine's Day, it's not just the thought that counts-especially for men. A survey by Manly Man Co. , the leader in unique Valentine's Day gifts for men , reveals that 70.5% of American men feel stuck pretending they're thrilled about receiving gifts that don't hit the mark.

This nationwide survey of 1,000 Americans sheds light on the "gift gap" between what men want and what they actually get-and how it impacts Valentine's Day celebrations.

" Our survey highlights a clear disconnect in gift-giving traditions," says Greg Murray CEO of Manly Man Co.

" Valentine ' s Day gifts for men should be just as thoughtful, creative, and exciting as those for women. At Manly Man Co., we ' ve made it our mission to fix that with unforgettable options like B eef Jerky Flower B ouquets , Bacon Bouquets and edible greeting cards crafted from beef jerky "

Key Findings from the Survey:

Thoughtful gifts don't just make men happy-they can also spark connection. When asked if better Valentine's Day gifts would make them more likely to "give romantic favors," 67% of men enthusiastically said "yes."The stats tell a stark story: 36.4% of Americans say they'vebeen excited by a Valentine's Day gift from their partner, and 34.5% say theythe last time they were.Men are trying to bridge the gap by hinting at what they actually want. More than half (55.9%) admit to planting suggestions for better Valentine's Day gifts.The survey shows that 74.7% of Americans believe women receive better Valentine's Day gifts. Interestingly, 50.2% of women agree.Gift-giving confidence is universal: 50.9% of men think they give better gifts than their partner, while 49.1% of women believe the same.

Manly Man Co. Offers the Perfect Valentine ' s Day Gifts for Men

This Valentine's Day, Manly Man Co. invites couples to close the "gift gap" with creative, unique gifts for men that they'll actually love.

Each gift is designed to leave an impression-whether it's a savory bouquet of Beef Jerky Flowers or a laser-etched Meat Card with a custom message.

And for those who want to spice things up, our Naughty Meathearts combine humor and flavor for a playful and "spicy" twist on traditional Valentine's treats.

For more information on how to close the " gift gap, " or to explore our one-of-a-kind Valentine ' s Day gifts, visit manlymanco

About Manly Man Co.

Manly Man Co. is the go-to destination for creative, meat-based gifts for men . Known for our iconic Beef Jerky Flower Bouquets and other unique offerings, we specialize in products that turn gift-giving for men into an experience.

