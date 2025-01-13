Cash Flows (CK94) - Totalkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To the Copenhagen

Cash flows (CK94)

Pursuant to s 24 Danish Capital Markets Act, Totalkredit A/S hereby publishes cash flows on open and closed annuity, index-linked and serial loans computed as at January 2025 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on .

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely

Totalkredit A/S

Attachments



ydraektk Cash flow Totalkredit A_S - 13-01-2025