Pricer Redefines The Retail Aisle Experience With Pricer Avenuetm

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pricer unveils Pricer Avenue TM, a groundbreaking evolution of traditional electronic shelf labels (ESL) that redefines the aisle experience forever. With every detail meticulously reimagined, this cutting-edge system elevates shopper experiences and opens new possibilities for retailers. Combining Scandinavian design and modular technology, Pricer Avenue TM

sets a new standard for shelf edge communication. Pilots launch in 2025.

Pricer is introducing Pricer AvenueTM, a bold new system that redefines the traditional aisle experience for the global retail market. This state-of-the-art solution is a complete reimagining of what retail displays can achieve. Built to tackle the real challenges that retailers face today, the system combines sleek Scandinavian aesthetics by renowned Swedish industrial designer Nikolaus Frank, advanced modularity, and intelligent technology. It transforms miles of unused shelf space into a dynamic, first-class communication platform.

"We're thrilled to unveil Pricer AvenueTM, our game-changing shelf-edge communication system," said Pricer's Chief Product Officer, Finn Wikander. "With the sleekest, most advanced label on the market paired with a powered communication rail, retailers can connect with shoppers like never before – completely transforming the aisle experience."

At the center of this breakthrough system is the powered communication rail that combines power and future-proof capabilities with data connectivity. This communication platform opens new doors and revenue streams for retailers, enabling them to enhance the shopper experience and create a branded aisle that completely reinvents how they engage with shoppers at the shelf edge. In collaboration with Epishine, Pricer has also integrated cutting-edge light-harvesting technology to power the rails.

Epishine's technology captures indoor light to make electronics self-powered, eliminating the need for batteries.

The streamlined and uniform Pricer AvenueTM labels elevate the aesthetics to a completely new level compared to today's more traditional ESLs creating a cleaner visual experience on the shelf. The labels snap-and-lock to the rail and feature best-in-class readability, perfect contrast, and glare-free clarity that bring messages to life. The labels are designed to work seamlessly together, and when combined can unlock a dynamic Floating Canvas, transforming the shelf edge into a digital masterpiece.

"Pricer AvenueTM is not just a new ESL – it's a reinvention of the shelf edge. We've created a platform that delivers value for retailers, elevates shopper experiences, and opens new opportunities for shelf edge communication. With Pricer AvenueTM, we're empowering brands and retailers to explore new possibilities at the shelf edge", said Chris Chalkitis, Chief Technology & Digital Officer at Pricer.

Pricer, a leading global company within retail tech based in Sweden, is debuting this system at the National Retail Federation 2025 Expo in New York City. Pilots for Pricer AvenueTM will be launching in 2025.

Learn more about Pricer AvenueTM and Pricer at:

For further information, please contact:

Finn Wikander, Chief Product Officer, +46 705 233077, [email protected]

Chris Chalkitis, Chief Technology & Digital Officer, +46 70 4849812, [email protected]

[email protected]



About Pricer

Pricer is a leading global company serving the rapidly growing retail tech market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit .

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4090289

The following files are available for download: