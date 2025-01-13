Situation Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh Sensitive But Stable: Army Chief
Date
1/13/2025 5:04:20 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is sensitive but stable, army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday.
Addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Dwivedi said there is still a degree of standoff in the region and efforts are needed to restore trust between the Indian and the Chinese militiaries.
The Army chief said patrolling and grazing in traditional areas have started in Depsang and Demchok, the two friction points from where the two sides have disengaged in October.
Our deployment is balanced and robust and we are capable of handling any situation, he said.
We are focusing on boosting border infrastructure and capability development, the Army chief said on the overall LAC situation.
On the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said it is overall under control and the ceasefire pact with Pakistani side is holding up along the Line of Control.
At the same time, the Army chief said infiltration attempts are continuing and the terror infrastructure on the Pakistani side is intact.
In the last year, 60 per cent of terrorists eliminated were of Pakistan origin, he said.
On Manipur, the Army chief said synergised efforts by security forces and proactive government initiatives have brought the situation in the state under control.
However, the Army chief said cyclic incidents of violence continue in Manipur and the armed forces are trying to bring peace to the region.
Along the Indo-Myanmar border, enhanced surveillance and domination is in place to deal with any possibility of spillover of situation in Myanmar, he said.
