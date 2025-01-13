2025 Sushi Restaurants Market Analysis Report | Now Available

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sushi Restaurants 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sushi restaurants market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.91 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.5%

This study identifies the innovative sushi dishes as one of the prime reasons driving the sushi restaurants market growth during the next few years. Also, focus on technological enhancements by vendors and rise in demand for nutritious food will lead to sizable demand in the market. The market is driven by increasing adoption of marketing strategies by vendors, growing popularity of Japanese cuisine, and rise in number of new sushi restaurants.

The report on the sushi restaurants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sushi restaurants market vendors. Also, the sushi restaurants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Bento Sushi

Choushimaru

FOOD and LIFE Co. Ltd.

Genki Sushi Singapore Pte. Ltd.

HANA GROUP SAS

Hinata Sushi

Innovative Dining Group

Kappa Create

Kura Sushi USA

Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises Inc.

MASA

Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro

Restaurant Wasabi Sushi

Sakae Holdings Ltd.

Sarku Japan

SUSHI EXPRESS GROUP Pte Ltd.

Yoko Japanese Restaurant Zensho

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Sushi Restaurants Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on Global Sushi Restaurants Market

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by Product

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Product

8.3 RDSR - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 CBSR - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Market opportunity by Product

9 Market Segmentation by Type

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Type

9.3 Nigiri - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Sashimi - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Market opportunity by Type

10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer landscape overview

11 Geographic Landscape

11.1 Geographic segmentation

11.2 Geographic comparison

11.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

11.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

11.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

11.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

11.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks

14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies

