'God Used Me': Viral Video Shows Olympian Rescuing Drowning Woman On Camera Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On January 10, Brazilian kitesurfer Bruno Lobo, who had been a part of Paris 2024, rescued a drowning woman. A of the rescue has gone on Instagram , gaining 1.7 million views.

Lobo, also an orthopaedic doctor, rescued the drowning woman while practising off Sao Luís, Brazil. Hearing her screams, he used his kite to bring her safely to shore. Lobo later shared the incident on Instagram, warning about the dangers of the sea and strong tides.

| Viral Video: Man, whose house was burnt down in wildfire, reunites with dog

“The day that God used me as an instrument to save this young woman, all honour and glory to Him,” Lobo wrote while sharing the video.

“Stay alert about the danger of the sea, rivers and anywhere you don't know because the current in some places is usually very strong!” he added.

While testing his camera on a cloudy day with poor wind conditions, he heard cries for help. Acting quickly, Lobo calmed the woman, who was exhausted. Then, he helped her onto his back.

“After sailing a few metres, I heard a cry for help and looked at the girl who was drowning. I quickly approached her with the kite. I tried to calm her down and asked to climb on my back. She was quite tired and without strength,” he wrote.

| 'At least I was happy': Yuvraj Singh argues with father for playing cricket

Using his kite equipment, Lobo brought her safely to shore, where lifeguards provided first aid.

“Thanks to God, everything went well,” he concluded.

The woman responds

The woman replied to Bruno's post on Instagram. She wrote that she would not be able to survive if she had to spend five more minutes in the water.