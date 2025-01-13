CMC Networks Appoints Paolo Gambini as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Strategic Growth Across Verticals

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) The industry veteran brings 25+ years of telecoms experience from Arelion, Inteliquent, Tinet and Nortel Networks to drive CMC Networks’ Middle East and Africa revenue growth and customer engagement







Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 January 2025 – CMC Networks has appointed Paolo Gambini as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Gambini joins CMC Networks from his prior role as Head of Enterprise Sales at Arelion, where he spent over five years leading global sales initiatives. He brings more than 25 years of telecommunications experience and expertise to CMC Networks to continue to drive revenue growth, strengthen customer relationships, and support requirements across Africa and the Middle East.







Gambini has a proven track record in international sales, business development, marketing, network design and more, providing a multifaceted skillset to expand upon CMC Networks’ success. The appointment marks a key step in the company’s roadmap and mission to ensure businesses and users can benefit from world-leading technologies, no matter where they operate.







“Big things are happening at CMC Networks, and I’m thrilled to join at such an exciting time,” said Paolo Gambini, CRO at CMC Networks. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to support the company’s strategic goals and drive the next phase of growth, cementing CMC Networks as the go-to provider for business connectivity in the MEA region.”







Paolo’s extensive career also includes over a decade at Tiscali International Network/Inteliquent, where he held the senior roles of VP Product Marketing & Development and Sales & Marketing Director, as well as Chief Technical Officer at Tiscali Spain. With a deep understanding of the technical, operational and commercial aspects of the telecommunications landscape, he is uniquely positioned to accelerate CMC Networks’ growth goals and customer engagement.







“We are delighted to have Paolo on board as our new CRO. His extensive experience and innovative mindset are invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and solidify CMC’s position as the leading player in Africa and Middle East,” said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks. “We are dedicated to making it as simple as possible for our customers to do business and grow in these regions, without connectivity headaches or market complications. I’m looking forward to working with Paolo to strengthen and refine our approach even further, with our customers at the core.”







CMC Networks specialises in delivering high-performance connectivity solutions that empower businesses to thrive in some of the world’s most complex markets. It has the largest pan-African network servicing 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 11 countries in the Middle East.



