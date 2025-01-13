Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

The following securities will be withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Growth with effect from 08.00 today, 13 January 2025:

Vinanz Limited

Ordinary Shares

Symbol: BTC

ISIN: VGG9520B1004





