Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading

13-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The following securities will be withdrawn from trading on the Aquis stock exchange Growth market with effect from 08.00 today, 13 January 2025:
Vinanz Limited
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: BTC
ISIN: VGG9520B1004
